'You’ve two choices: either lie down or get up' - Eugene 'Nudie' Hughes' gameplan to overcome cancer

The iconic lyrics of English rock band Chumbawamba come to mind when you think of Monaghan legend Eugene 'Nudie' Hughes and his ongoing battle with cancer.

He may have been knocked down but he got up again and he has no intention of being kept down despite being diagnosed with liver and colon cancer at the tail end of 2018.

Nudie was proud as punch a few days beforehand having watched from the audience as three Farney County footballers scooped All-Star awards (Rory Beggan, Karl O'Connell and Conor McManus) before feeling under the weather at another function the next evening.

Hours later he was in hospital before the bad news was broken to him later that week.

It rocked him to the core but his playing instincts quickly kicked in and he started to "treat cancer like a football match".

"You're looking for someone to blame or asking, 'What did I do wrong? Or why me?' I'd be a positive thinker but it is a shock to the system and after a couple of days digesting it, you've two choices: either lie down or get up," an upbeat Hughes says.

"You learn that from the GAA. If you get a crack, you go back twice as hard the next time. It's like a game of football, I was dealt a bad blow in the first half so I'm fighting the second half every day. I'm being subbed off at the minute but I intend on finishing the game."

Honoured to be voted Monaghan's greatest footballer of the last 50 years in the Irish Independent's recent #2020Fifty rankings - ahead of current star McManus - Hughes was a colossus on the pitch and he has needed all of those attributes off it in the past 20 months.

Cancer treatment started on December 3, 2018 and he is in familiar hands when he visits Dublin's Mater Hospital every Monday as he comes under the care of Dr Gerry McEntee.

He even jokingly tried to apportion some of the blame for his current plight on the former Meath star, renowned as a hard man during his playing days. "I sort of half blame Gerry," Hughes quips.

Challenges

"I told him, 'You'd have to take some responsibility for this from the Centenary Cup final in '84 where there were a couple of challenges that you put in on me'. Now Gerry doesn't smile too handy but he laughed."

The first batch of treatment was far from straightforward but Hughes put the head down and battled through it with those in less fortunate positions providing inspiration in times of darkness.

"It was tough for the first six months, it shakes the system and your whole body is adapting to the treatment, it just shocks you but the great thing about it is you deal with it," he says.

"The main thing is that you just keep focusing on the positives, there's times it does shake you, you can't be 100 per cent every day but when you get down low, you have to look at the bright light at the end of it.

"It's how you deal with it personally and if you're looking for inspiration, there's plenty of people out there in a worse position than me and I see the efforts that they make and I just strive to make sure that I keep going."

With three All-Star awards (1979, 1985 and '88) to his name - including the unique distinction of being honoured as both a corner-back and a corner-forward - Nudie is known nationwide and GAA folk have helped to lift him up when he needed it.

He was called Nudie, short for Eugene in Monaghan, when still a toddler and admits that "it's a trademark now" such is its popularity, with a postcard from America once arriving in his hands despite simply being addressed to 'Nudie Hughes, Ireland'.

One of 14 children, seven boys and seven girls, he admits that the family support has been overwhelming, although "you'd want a personal secretary to deal with the WhatsApp group alone as it's always hopping".

The 62-year-old suffered an infection recently which forced him to lay low and the coronavirus pandemic has caused its challenges as he is "one of the 14 per cent" that's at greatest risk.

"It means that I have to be extra careful in everything. My movement is restricted but it only interferes with you when you let it and I'm keeping busy while also keeping low-key at the same time," the Castleblayney Faughs great says.

"You can't be out and about chasing the people just in case but I go down to Concra Wood Golf Club before I go for treatment and walk around there in peace because you're away from everyone in the fresh air."

It is there where he will host the Nudie Hughes Golf Classic from today until Sunday with all funds going towards the Castleblayney Cancer Society, which is closer to his heart now than ever before.

Legends like Jack O'Shea, Peter Canavan and Liam Austin will be among the sporting icons teeing it up with many of those in attendance battling against Hughes on the pitch during his playing days which saw him land three Ulster SFC titles.

Hughes, his county's first All-Star as well as an avid fan of classical music, with German composer Hans Zimmer a particular favourite, hopes to see his beloved Farney in action again later this year.

He takes great delight in their resurgence over the past decade and believes that there is one guarantee when Seamus 'Banty' McEnaney's men take to the field in the white and blue.

"Pound for pound, Monaghan are giving everything that they have. We thought a few years ago when Malachy (O'Rourke) left that the team was going to drop down but while they're not as flamboyant, they're playing entertaining football.

Ounce

"We have two games to stay in Division 1 and hopefully we can do that, but when a Monaghan player puts on the jersey, you're getting every ounce that's in him. A Monaghan fella doesn't leave the field saying there's more in him," stressed Nudie.

"He leaves the field knowing he'd done his best. There's days it doesn't work out for him no question, but Monaghan have done extremely well in hard times."

Nudie is another man who will never 'throw in the towel' no matter what odds he faces. That's something that will never change.

To reserve a team for the Nudie Hughes Golf Classic from today to Sunday, sponsor a tee-box or to donate to Nudie's chosen charity of Castleblayney Cancer Care, contact Concra Wood Golf Club at (042) 9749485 / 086 3804981 or info@concrawood.ie