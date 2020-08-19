Close

'You’ve two choices: either lie down or get up' - Eugene 'Nudie' Hughes' gameplan to overcome cancer

Legendary Monaghan star is confident he has the game-plan to overcome cancer

Eugene 'Nudie' Hughes in his Monaghan days
Former Monaghan All-Star Eugene "Nudie" Hughes hangs signs for Shabra Charity Foundation at the launch of the Shabra Charity Fundraising for the Genomic Sequencing Equipment for the Mater Hospital back in June 2015

Eugene 'Nudie' Hughes in his Monaghan days

Eugene 'Nudie' Hughes in his Monaghan days

SPORTSFILE

Former Monaghan All-Star Eugene &quot;Nudie&quot; Hughes hangs signs for Shabra Charity Foundation at the launch of the Shabra Charity Fundraising for the Genomic Sequencing Equipment for the Mater Hospital back in June 2015

Former Monaghan All-Star Eugene "Nudie" Hughes hangs signs for Shabra Charity Foundation at the launch of the Shabra Charity Fundraising for the Genomic Sequencing Equipment for the Mater Hospital back in June 2015

SPORTSFILE

Eugene 'Nudie' Hughes in his Monaghan days

Michael Verney

The iconic lyrics of English rock band Chumbawamba come to mind when you think of Monaghan legend Eugene 'Nudie' Hughes and his ongoing battle with cancer.

He may have been knocked down but he got up again and he has no intention of being kept down despite being diagnosed with liver and colon cancer at the tail end of 2018.

Nudie was proud as punch a few days beforehand having watched from the audience as three Farney County footballers scooped All-Star awards (Rory Beggan, Karl O'Connell and Conor McManus) before feeling under the weather at another function the next evening.