Youthful Donegal men narrowly lose out to Monaghan in McKenna Cup

On a soaking Ballybofey night, Vinny Corey recorded his first win as Monaghan manager.

Late placed kicks by Micheal Bannigan and Rory Beggan squeezed Monaghan to a two-point win on a night that won't linger too long in the memory.

Donegal were four-points down and looking in something of a sticky spot when they were awarded a penalty in the 57th minute. After Conor O'Donnell was pushed over, 18-year-old Luke McGlynn stepped up to confidently stroke the penalty past 2018 All-Star 'keeper Beggan.

Lively sub Conor O'Donnell weaved his way in to level things up and it seemed as if Paddy Carr might have been set to get something on the board only for Monaghan to have the decisive say.

Joel Bradley-Walsh, making his first senior start for Donegal, took just 98 seconds to make an impact for a dream start for the home team.

On his home pitch, the Sean MacCumhaills man tucked to the net from close range after an attempt by McGlynn came off the post.

Goalkeeper Darren McDonnell strolled through the Twin Towns downpour to pop over a 35-metre free, restoring parity in the ninth minute.

Martin O'Reilly, who has ended a four-year inter-county exile, fired Donegal in front again.

Stephen O'Hanlon put Monaghan ahead for the first time, but Donegal hit three-in-a-row, including long-range delight from Bradley-Walsh and captain for the night Daire O’Baoill.

Monaghan, spurred by a brace from sub Shane Carey, finished the first half well and led 0-9 to 1-4 at the interval.

Donegal made eight changes to the side that lost to Down on Sunday, with Patrick McBrearty, who posted five points in Newry, unavailable.

Beggan was sprung from the bench for part two and the Scotstown man sailed over a '45 to stretch the Farney lead.

Johnny McGroddy, one of the young aces being blooded by Carr, ended a scoreless half-an-hour for the hosts and they were in with a chance until Beggan stroked over a '45 in added time.

Scorers – Donegal: J Bradley-Walsh 1-1, L McGlynn 1-0pen, J McGroddy 0-2f, D O Baoill, M O'Reilly, J Brennan (f), C O'Donnell 0-1 each. Monaghan: M Bannigan 0-6f, S Carey, S Jones, R Beggan (2 '45) 0-2 each, D McDonnell (f), S O'Hanlon, J McCarron (f) 0-1 each.

Donegal: G Mulreany; M Curran, C Ward, JR Molloy; M O'Reilly, B McCole, O Doherty; S McMenamin, D Mac Giolla Bhride; J McGroddy, D O Baoill, J Brennan; L McGlynn, J Bradley-Walsh, K Barrett. Subs: K Dunleavy for Mac Giolla Bhride (h-t), C O'Donnell for Barrett (h-t), J McSharry for Bradley-Walsh (h-t), J Grant for McSharry (39), G McFadden for Molloy (47), K Tobin for O'Reilly (55), P Doherty for O Doherty (55).

Monaghan: D McDonnell; R Wylie, K Duffy, T McPhillips; C Lennon, K Lavelle, K Loughran; F Hughes, D Ward; J Wilson, M Bannigan, S Slevin; J Irwin, S O'Hanlon, S Jones. Subs: S Carey for Irwin (25), F Kelly for Jones (32), R Beggan for McDonnell (h-t), J McCarron for Kelly (h-t) R O'Toole for McPhillips (39), F Kelly for Hughes (44), F Beggan for Wilson (49), K Sheridan for Slevin (66).

Referee: C Dourneen (Cavan)