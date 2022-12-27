Even allowing for second-season slumps, the story of Tyrone in 2022 was alarmingly poor.

Coming into the season as All-Ireland champions, they found themselves already under pressure after a number of players left the panel.

Some simply retired after around a decade of loyal service, such as Ronan O’Neill and Tiernan McCann. But there were other departures that stuck in the craw of supporters, and even team-mates when Mark Bradley, Michael Cassidy, Lee Brennan, Hugh Pat McGeary and Paul Donaghy all left.

Of those seven, some were far down the pecking order of game time, but others had featured in critical games in their successful Ulster and All-Ireland campaigns.

A late team holiday meant they were coming back with less work than the chasing pack. That in itself is not unheard of and in the past during their run of five consecutive All-Irelands, Dublin manager Jim Gavin once referenced how they were already behind other counties, even on All-Ireland Final day.

The trouble for Tyrone is that they never reached the levels of performance again.

Lethargy, a depleted panel leading to a dip in quality in training sessions, and disciplinary issues came to the fore when they had players red carded all contributed to a bitter stew.

Losses to Armagh, Donegal and Dublin in the National League were alarming, but still a sense remained that they had time to turn things around before the start of the Championship.

The split season being what it is, meant there was less time now than ever to put an indifferent League campaign behind them, although they managed to eke out enough points, with an impressive away win against Kerry in the final game to stay up.

In the Ulster Preliminary Round, they took an age to click into gear against an organised Fermanagh side, but the introduction of Conor McKenna changed the dynamic and they made it through.

Still, they were sitting ducks for Derry. In front of their own fans, they went down by 11 points to exit the Ulster Championship.

Joint-manager Brian Dooher said after that game, “We have to look at ourselves individually and collectively and see where we want to go, what our ambition is.

“That’s the harsh reality of it. A few home truths maybe. Everyone has to look at it and say, ‘What do I want here and what am I gonna do?’ Management as well as players, because we’re all in this together.

“You hope that you can regroup and get over this and get it out of the system.”

It got worse a month later as they made the short journey across to the Athletic Grounds and Armagh took great delight in dumping them out of the Qualifiers, 1-16 to 1-10.

Aidan Nugent’s 15th minute goal had Tyrone chasing the game, but they were ill-equipped to do so, according to the other joint-manager, Feargal Logan.

“Once you are chasing it, it is very hard. That was the story of the day, maybe it was the story of the year,” he said.

“It’s a very intangible and difficult thing, in terms of focus and hunger,” he said. “We thought we would kick-start some day and thought today could be the day. But it didn’t.

“That’s our issue to live with now. Dealing with success, it’s not easy and we saw it all year really. We will just have to review it and see if there is something we can identify.”

Expand Close Niall Devlin captained Tyrone’s All-Ireland U20 champions / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Niall Devlin captained Tyrone’s All-Ireland U20 champions

Looking into 2023, there are no quick fixes. No doubt, there have been long, dark nights of the soul and in the midst of such naval-gazing, two other established players have departed. Conor McKenna wishes to resume his career in Australian Rules Football, while at 28, Ruairí Brennan has concluded that his intercounty days are over.

The beauty of a county like Tyrone, is that reinforcements aren’t long putting the hand up.

The under-17 team of 2021 that won Ulster and reached the All-Ireland final has produced a number of players ready to come in. Ronan Donnelly of Donaghamore and Ruairí McHugh of Coalisland were the centrefield pairing and both would be worth their place on the training panel, if only to bed them in.

Some that are more oven-ready are the under-20 team of this year that won the All-Ireland. Niall Devlin captained that team, a scoring half back with an enormous engine and leadership qualities.

Other stars of that team echo the roles their fathers played at the same grade, roughly 30 years ago with Ruairí Canavan, son of Peter, and Conor Cush, son of Adrian. Both were called up to the Senior squad late on last year.

But new players are just one part of it. There can no doubt that Tyrone are county that feed off negative coverage like few others. As All-Ireland champions, it is difficult to retain your spiky attitude that fits best. It’s one thing having that as fuel, but in 2022, Tyrone were miles over the edge, resulting in so many needless red cards.

However, the pride that exists in representing Tyrone does not go away. This year, the squad are now doing their pitch and gym sessions together in the early part of pre-season, to cut down on the mental fatigue of having to be at the Garvaghey training complex five times a week.

They start 2023 with an away league game to Roscommon, followed by a home game against Donegal. With exciting youngsters coming through and a refreshed squad after a ‘down year’, there will be a kick in them.