Youth offers hope but no quick fix after a title defence and year to forget for struggling Tyrone

Declan Bogue

Serious issues need addressing in 2023

Ruairi Canavan, son of Tyrone legend Peter, came into the county&rsquo;s Senior squad late in the campaign Expand
Niall Devlin captained Tyrone&rsquo;s All-Ireland U20 champions Expand

Even allowing for second-season slumps, the story of Tyrone in 2022 was alarmingly poor.

Coming into the season as All-Ireland champions, they found themselves already under pressure after a number of players left the panel.

