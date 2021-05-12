Your county-by-county guide to the Allianz NFL Division 4

Manager: Enda McGinley (1st season)
Captain: TBC
Last year: Third in Div 4, lost to Cavan in Ulster SFC quarter-final.
Main man: Mick McCann is Mick McCann is a wily veteran who makes the Saffrons tick.
One to watch: Conor Murray
Critical question: After a decent 2020, can McGinley change the tide further for the Saffrons?
League fixtures ahead: Away to Louth, Saturday, May 15 (3.0); home to Sligo, Sunday, May 23 (3.0); home to Leitrim, Sunday, May 30 (3.0).
Manager: Terry Hyland (3rd year)
Captain: Paddy Maguire
Last year: Seventh in Division 3 - Relegated to Division 4, Lost to Mayo in Connacht quarter-final.
Main man: Donal Wrynn is the heartbeat of this Leitrim side.
One to watch: Ryan O’Rourke
Critical question: Can Terry Hyland regain Leitrim’s upward curve and bounce back to Division 3?
League fixtures ahead: Away to Sligo, Sunday, May 16 (3.0); home to Louth, Sunday, May 23 (3.0); away to Antrim, Sunday, May 30 (3.0).
Manager: Mickey Harte (1st year)
Captain: Sam Mulroy
Last year: Eighth in Division 3 - Relegated to Division 4, Lost Leinster first round to Longford.
Main man: Sam Mulroy will be expected to spearhead the Wee attack once again.
One to watch: Conor Whelan
Critical question: Can the high-profile arrival of Mickey Harte work the oracle and change Louth’s ailing fortunes?
League fixtures ahead: Home to Antrim, Saturday, May 15 (3.0); away to Leitrim, Sunday, May 23 (3.0); home to Sligo, Sunday, May 30 (3.0).
Manager: Tony McEntee (1st year)
Captain: TBC
Last year: Sixth in Division 4, Handed walkover to Galway in Connacht semi-final due to Covid.
Main man: The return of former captain Niall Muphy is a huge boost, especially following the retirement of Neil Ewing.
One to watch: Red Óg Murphy
Critical question: After a disastrous 2020, can Sligo steady the ship and avoid falling further behind?
League fixtures ahead: Home to Leitrim, Sunday, May 16 (3.0); away to Antrim, Sunday, May 23 (3.0); away to Louth, Sunday, May 30 (3.0).
Manager: Niall Carew (2nd year)
Captain: Seán Gannon
Last year: Fifth in Division 4, Lost Leinster first round to Offaly.
Main man: Paul Broderick is a lethal forward which the Barrowsiders need to be on song.
One to watch: Ross Dunphy
Critical question: After changing manager mid-season last year, can Niall Carew oversee another Carlow rising?
League fixtures ahead: Away to Waterford, Saturday, May 15 (7.0); home to Wexford, Saturday, May 29 (5.0).
Manager: Shane Ronayne (1st year)
Captain: Conor Murray
Last year: Seventh in Division 4, Lost Munster quarter-final to Limerick.
Main man: Conor Murray can do damage in front of the posts and leads the Déise attack.
One to watch: Jason Curry
Critical question: Shane Ronayne has enjoyed huge success in the ladies’ game, can he translate that to the men’s game?
League fixtures ahead: Home to Carlow, Saturday, May 15 (7.0); away to Wexford, Saturday May 22 (3.0).
Manager: Shane Roche (2nd year)
Captain: Ben Brosnan TBC
Last year: Fourth in Division 4, Lost Leinster first round to Wicklow.
Main man: Brian Malone has been a Model servant and heads into his 16th inter-county season.
One to watch: Liam Coleman
Critical question: Can Wexford quickly progress their rebuilding phase and make a mark this summer?
League fixtures ahead: Home to Waterford, Saturday May 22 (3.0); away to Carlow, Saturday, May 29 (5.0).