Your county-by-county guide to the Allianz Football League Division 1

Armagh

Division 1 North

Manager: Kieran McGeeney.

Championship 2020: Beaten by Donegal in Ulster semi-final.

League 2020: 2nd in Division 2; Promoted.

Fixtures: Home v Tyrone (R2), Donegal (R3); Away v Monaghan (R1)*

*Game will be played in Enniskillen as Monaghan have forfeited home advantage.

Odds to win league: 33/1.

Armagh last played in Division 1 in 2012. In the interim they had a spell in Division 3 but finally reached the promised land last spring. The 12-point drubbing they endured against Donegal in the Ulster semi-final suggests they will struggle in the top-flight.

Due to the regional split in the league Kieran McGeeney’s side are essentially involved in a mini-Ulster championship. They would have preferred the original format with games against counties outside the province. Their ‘away’ game against Monaghan will take place in Enniskillen and they have Tyrone and Donegal in the Athletic Grounds.

Verdict: Relegation semi-final.

Donegal

Manager: Declan Bonner.

Championship 2020: Beaten by Cavan in Ulster final.

League 2020: 4th in Division 1.

Fixtures: Home v Monaghan (R2); Away v Tyrone (R1), Armagh (R3).

Odds to win league: 7/1.

Donegal are in a peculiar spot. The best they can hope for is to share the league title with a team from Division 1 South. Under the regulations governing the competition they are excluded from playing in the final which is scheduled for the weekend of June 19/20 owning to their involvement in the preliminary round Ulster championship tie against Down the following weekend. So, if they win the Division 1 North semi-final, they will share the title with the Division South semi-final winners.

Frankly, this is the least of Declan Bonner’s concerns. Everybody involved in the squad did a lot of soul-searching over the winter following their high-profile failure to justify favouritism tag in the Ulster final. The shock defeat to Cavan meant that for the third year in a row they fell at the final hurdle in their bid to reach the last four in the All-Ireland series. The return of Odhrán McNiallais is a boost but the squad will have to deliver on their potential in 2021.

Verdict: League semi-final defeat.

Monaghan

Manager: Séamus McEnaney

Championship 2020: Beaten by Cavan in Ulster preliminary round.

League 2020: 6th in Division 1.

Fixtures: Home: None (Scheduled R1 home game against Armagh will be played in Enniskillen as a result of one-match home ban for breaking Covid-19 training ban); Away: Donegal (R2), Tyrone (R3).

Odds to win league: 18/1.

Monaghan defied the odds last year to keep their place in the top-flight for a remarkable seventh successive season but then ruined it all with their second half collapse against Cavan in the Ulster Championship. Séamus McEnaney reacted by installing a new backroom team headed by high-profile Kerry coach Donie Buckley.

It appears they decided to get a headstart on their opponents by training during the lockdown. But they broke the 11th commandment — they got caught. As a result, they have no home league games this spring. McEnaney will exploit the ‘us against the world’ approach for all its worth but they still face an enormous battle to stay up.

Prediction: Relegation.

Tyrone

Managers: Brian Dooher/Feargal Logan.

Championship 2020: Beaten by Donegal in Ulster quarter-final.

League 2020: 4th in Division 1.

Fixtures: Home v Donegal (R1), Monaghan (R3); Away v Armagh (R2)

Odds to win league: 7/1.

For the first time since 2002 Mickey Harte will not be patrolling the sideline at Healy Park when Tyrone begin the new season with a tasty home match against Donegal next Saturday. Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan are the new joint bosses. Neither are naïve enough to expect an extended honeymoon from the fans.

The immediately focus will be on Tyrone’s style of play and whether they will play a more expansive game under their new management. They are not short on qualify players with goalkeeper Niall Morgan, Mattie Donnelly, Conor McKenna and Cathal McShane among the best in the business. With two home games they ought to reach the Division 1 league final. In Harte’s first season in charge in 2003 Tyrone beat a Mick O’Dwyer managed Laois side in the Division 1 final. Could history repeat itself?

Verdict: At 7/1 they are a decent price to win the title.

Division 1 South

Dublin

Manager: Dessie Farrell.

2020 Championship: All-Ireland champions.

2020 League: 2nd in Division 1.

Fixtures: Home: None*

*(Scheduled R2 home game against Kerry will be played in Thurles as a result of one-match home ban imposed for breaking Covid-19 training ban); Away v Roscommon (R1), Galway (R3).

Odds to win league: 6/5.

Dublin’s relentless pursuit of excellence was illustrated by their misguided decision to break the ban on collective training during the lockdown. It will be interesting to see how they cope without their banned boss Dessie Farrell during the league.

The league, though, won’t be a priority for the All-Ireland champions. The business end effectively begins when they meet the Connacht champions in the All-Ireland semi-final.

The key to their success is their ability to introduce fresh faces each season — Seán Bugler and Paddy Small became first team regulars last year, as did Robbie McDaid, while midfielder Tom Lahiff got championship time as well. Such is the strength in depth of the panel they could keep 2019 All Stars Brian Howard and Paul Mannion — who has now left the squad — in reserve last year. They will play more away games in 2021 than ever before but based on their track record this will scarcely discommode them.

Verdict: League semi-finalists.

Galway

Manager: Pádraic Joyce

2020 Championship: Beaten by Mayo in Connacht final.

2020 League: 3rd in Division 1.

Fixtures: Home v Roscommon (R2), Dublin (R3); Away v Kerry (R1).

Odds to win league: 10/1.

Prior to the first lockdown last year Galway were emerging as a serious force under new boss Pádraic Joyce. But by the time action resumed in the autumn their momentum had dissipated — their last win came in March 2020 against Meath.

A fit again Damien Comer together with Shane Walsh and Paul Conroy backbone the attacking side to their game but their defence appears less assured. Still they have two home games in the league but they will probably have to beat Dublin in order to avoid the relegation play-off.

Verdict: Keep their place in the top flight via win in relegation play.

Kerry

Manager: Peter Keane.

2020 Championship: Beaten by Cork in Munster semi-final.

2020 League: Division 1 champions (No final played due to Covid-19).

Fixtures: Home v Galway (R1); Away v Dublin (R2)*, Roscommon (R3)

* (Game will be played in Semple Stadium).

Odds to win league: 5/2.

Kerry are the defending league champions but only one football trophy matters in the Kingdom and the Sam Maguire Cup hasn’t rested there since 2014. The natives are restless, and Peter Keane is under pressure. He has drafted in outdoor adventurer and motivator Pat Falvey to work on the minds of the players. But it is their system of play which will determine their fate.

They are blessed with an abundance of forward talent led by David Clifford, but their midfield and defence — now shorn of the retired Peter Crowley — is less endowed with talent. Kerry need to get the balance right and so far in the games that count have failed to do so. Remember they won the league last year without having to play in a knock-out match.

Verdict: Beaten league finalists.

Roscommon

Manager: Anthony Cunningham.

2020 Championship: Beaten by Mayo in Connacht semi-final.

2020 League: Won Division 2 (No league final played).

Fixtures: Home v Dublin (R1), Kerry (Rd 3); Away v Galway (R2).

Odds to win league: 50/1.

Roscommon are the archetypal inbetweeners. They are too good for Division 2 but not consistent enough to stay in the top flight. So, they flip flop between the two divisions. Third in Division 1 in 2016, they were relegated in 2017, promoted in 2018, relegated in 2019 and promoted again last year.

Likewise, in the championship though they won Connacht titles in 2017 and 2019 they failed to make an impact in the All-Ireland series. Last autumn they were a surprising flop in Connacht, failing to raise a gallop against Mayo in the provincial semi-final. The bottom line is that they must win one of their home games against either Dublin or Kerry to stay out of the relegation play-off.

Verdict: Relegation from Division 1.

Sunday Independent