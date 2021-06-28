Young guns and ‘iconic’ McNamee show extra Offaly class

The footballers of Offaly had only won a brace of championship matches in Leinster over the past decade as they headed for Páirc Tailteann yesterday, so it’s fair to surmise that victory of any hue would have satisfied the long-suffering Faithful.

That they won by nine points over a flagging Louth thanks to an extra-time flourish merely iced the cake. In truth, they could have lost it just as easily – but skipper Sam Mulroy, usually the most reliable kicker on the Louth team, missed the target from 40 metres, having turned back onto his trusty right.

Over six minutes of injury-time had been played. This was the last kick of normal time; there would have been no way back for Offaly. Instead, they regrouped in extra-time and a pair of fisted goals – by Niall McNamee and Peter Cunningham, the duo swapping roles as scorer and creator – sealed the deal in flatteringly emphatic fashion. And it left John Maughan in buoyant mood as he contemplated next Sunday’s Portlaoise duel with Kildare, a repeat of last year’s close-run quarter-final.

“There’s a lot of young fellas who want to play football for Offaly. A couple of years ago they probably didn’t, because it was slightly embarrassing – but there’s nobody that turned down the opportunity to get involved,” Maughan reflected.

“They’re a proud county – I remember in the ’70s watching the old team and I had the pleasure of playing with Seán Lowry in Mayo and my home club, Crossmolina. They were superstars and I was on the same pitch as Matt Connor back in the day.

“They were a super team so to see the hurlers and footballers down at such a low ebb . . . it’s disappointing, particularly if you’re a GAA man.

“People respect Offaly because they did something unique in 1982, stopping the five-in-a-row so there’s a soft spot for Offaly football. I felt nothing but encouragement since I came up to get involved with them and thankfully we’re enjoying days like this.”

For Mickey Harte, the next day will have to wait. The Tyrone legend’s maiden campaign remains firmly in credit, thanks to league promotion from the basement division, but he described it as “a bit sad really” that Louth’s season is over by the end of June without a shot at ‘back door’ or Tailteann Cup redemption.

“I think that’s not fair for the effort and work that people put in, and I think it’s really hurting the less developed counties,” Harte declared.

“The teams that are strong are going to be going through for another game or two anyway. But teams who have come from the lower divisions, who want to just get another game or possibly two if they got the right draw, that makes their year so much more productive . . . so yes, I think we have been short-changed a bit.”

Harte would have loved if Mulroy had spared them the misery of extra-time, while accepting a late smash-and-grab would have been “harsh on Offaly” whom he described as a “more developed team physically”.

And more economical too, reflected in four wides compared to Louth’s 16.

The winners are Division 2-bound and Maughan had no regrets over pressing ahead with their league final against Derry, despite the crushing defeat. “I’d be a right clown if I turned down the opportunity to play in Croke Park. That’s what they want to do, they love playing football, so it would have been a shambles if we’d turned that down,” he insisted.

The more matches the merrier for Maughan, but what this roller-coaster 90 minutes underlined is that if only you amputated Dublin from the province – you could include the phrases ‘Leinster football’ and ‘gloriously unpredictable’ in the same sentence.

There were mistakes aplenty but just as many plot twists. With McNamee rolling back the years, 18 summers after his SFC debut, ably assisted by Cian Farrell’s trusty left boot, a wind-assisted Offaly raced three clear after 17 minutes . . . but then poor decision-making and even poorer execution gave Louth a window of opportunity.

Ciaran Byrne and, even more so, Mulroy dragged them to parity and then two up at the break (0-9 to 0-7). When Ryan Burns stretched the lead to three on the restart, you wondered how Offaly were going to cope with Harte’s well-honed strategy of defend in numbers and counter at pace. Instead, Offaly dominated the third quarter and then, after falling narrowly behind, struck for what appeared (at the time) to be a game-breaking goal on 63 minutes.

Louth were turned over at a short kick-out, creating a goal chance for McNamee that was blocked by Niall Sharkey; and sub Bernard Allen’s speculative follow-up arced over ’keeper Craig Lynch and nestled in the net. “A comedy of errors in a way,” Harte lamented. And yet, after Farrell converted his own free to make it a three-point game, Louth rallied impressively with three late scores via Anthony Williams and a Mulroy brace before the latter’s tantalising miss at the death, leaving it 1-15 to 0-18.

“The effort it took to get back was maybe what deuced us a bit in extra-time,” Harte concluded, even if Liam Jackson and Mulroy threatened green flags in the second period. Instead, Offaly’s day was crowned by McNamee fisting home Cunningham’s assist. “He’s an iconic footballer, he’s just a gem,” Maughan concluded. No argument.

SCORERS – Offaly: C Farrell 0-7 (3f); N McNamee 1-3; P Cunningham 1-1; B Allen 1-0; P Dunican 0-2 (1 ‘45’, 1f); R McNamee, J Hayes, N Darby, B Carroll, M Abbott, E Carroll 0-1 each. Louth: S Mulroy 0-6 (4f); C Byrne 0-3; C Keenan 0-2; L Jackson, E Callaghan, C Grimes, R Burns, D Campbell, D Byrne, A Williams, C Downey 0-1 each.

OFFALY – P Dunican 7; J Lalor 8, E Rigney 7, N Darby 7; D Dempsey 7, J Moloney 7, C Doyle 6; P Cunningham 7, J Hayes 6; S Horan 5, C Stewart 6, A Sullivan 6; N McNamee 8, C Farrell 8, R McNamee 7. Subs: B Carroll 5 for Sullivan (30), E Carroll 6 for Horan (h-t), B Allen 7 for Cunningham (56), C Mangan 6 for Moloney (61), M Abbott 6 for R McNamee (70); Cunningham for Hayes (et), Sullivan for B Carroll (et), C Donohoe 6 for Stewart (et), J Quinn 6 for Doyle (inj 78), J Maher for N McNamee (86), A Leavy for Dempsey (91).

LOUTH – C Lynch 6; D Corcoran 6, D Campbell 6, D McKenny 7; E Carolan 6, A Williams 7, E Callaghan 7; B Duffy 6, C Byrne 7; L Jackson 6, S Mulroy 8, C Downey 6; C Keenan 7, C Grimes 6, R Burns 5. Subs: D Byrne 6 for Burns (45), N Sharkey 6 for Corcoran (52), S Marry 6 for Duffy (68), D Nally 5 for Jackson (68), C McKeever 6 for Grimes (inj 70+6); T Durnin 5 for Nally (78), Jackson for Keenan (80), J Clutterbuck for Carolan (84).

REF – B Cawley (Kildare)