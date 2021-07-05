'You would think that Cluxton would let the management know where he stands' - O'Rourke and Ó Sé criticise Dublin keeper

Colm O'Rourke and Tomas Ó Sé have criticised Dublin keeper Stephen Cluxton for the lack of clarity about his future with the All-Ireland champions.

Dessie Farrell has stated that Cluxton has not retired but has asked to be given time to consider his future as Dublin's captain and goalkeeper.

In the aftermath of their eight-point win over Wexford in a Leinster quarter-final, Farrell, back on the sideline after a three months suspension, said he didn't know if Cluxton would be back for a 21st season.

Speaking on the Sunday Game, Colm O'Rourke said that with the Championship finishing in weight weeks, the Parnells man should let the Dublin camp know what his plans are.

"Cluxton has been there for 20 years. Does anyone know him? Has he ever given an interview or a comment?" asked Sunday Independent columnist O'Rourke.

The Sunday Game panel believe that Dublin goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton should provide clarity on his future to manager Dessie Farrell. pic.twitter.com/qhCZtuHqoZ — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 4, 2021

"He has always been the man of mystery in a lot of respects and he remains that. He has inspired a new wave of goalkeepers – Rory Beggan, Shaun Patton.

"I find the whole thing strange. You would think that he would let the management know where he stands. Where does Evan Comerford stand in all of this?

"Pat Reilly, the famous basketball coach, said that when it comes to commitment you’re either in or out. There's no in between.

"I think Dessie Farrell is put in a very invidious position. I'm quite surprised that Cluxton hasn't made it clear, 'I'm coming back at some stage or I'm not coming back'.

"It would be much fairer to Comerford if he said that."

Ó Sé echoed the Meathman's comments.

"I think it's fascinating that Farrell doesn’t know one way or the other," said Ó Sé.

"One side of me is saying, 'Cluxton is a legend, he has been there so long and given so much to Dublin – he's entitled to his break'.

"The other side of me is saying, 'tell him (Farrell) if you're retired. If you're finished just say it'.

"Dublin are going to be answering questions about this, there's no closure.

"He owes Dublin nothing, you'd need a full show to give him justice on what he's achieved. But we're in the middle of a championship.

"If he's going to go, just tell the management. They can tell everybody else (because) he doesn't talk to the media. Give the team and the management a bit of respect."