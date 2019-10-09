'You were a true son of Down' - Two-time All-Ireland champion Eamonn Burns dies aged 55

Burns played on the Down teams that won All-Ireland titles in 1991, beating Meath in the final, and 1994, when they pipped Dublin in the decider.

He became manager of the Mourne men in 2015, and led them to the 2017 Ulster final before departing the role in 2018.

Down GAA paid tribute to their former manager and player in a touching statement.

"Eamonn was a great ambassador for Down as a player and as a manager.

"He was one of the good guys, always about the greater good, always selfless with his time and only wanting to give of his best in any task that he undertook.

"Down GAA have been privileged to have Eamonn Burns amongst our sons, he gave us as supporters many magical moments, he brought a smile to our faces and in those days of 1991 and 1994 he helped bring us glory days.

"Eamonn has been taken from us too soon. We will miss you Eamonn but we will smile in the memory of the days that you gave us. You were a true son of Down.

"Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

