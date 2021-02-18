| 9.4°C Dublin

‘You want to play against the best’ – Longford star Mickey Quinn’s take on facing the Dubs in Leinster

Frank Roche

Mickey Quinn of Longford battles Kildare's Niall Kelly for the ball during the 2020 O'Byrne Cup. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Mickey Quinn of Longford battles Kildare's Niall Kelly for the ball during the 2020 O'Byrne Cup. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

What is the motivation to be a Longford footballer? That question may seem pejorative, until you rephrase it and ask what is the incentive to be a senior footballer from any other Leinster county bar Dublin?

Mickey Quinn knows what it’s like to be diced and sliced by football’s greatest. He was there in 2015 when Longford suffered a record 27-point defeat. He was there three years later when Dublin won by 19 points.

More happily, he was there 13 months ago when Longford inflicted a losing debut upon Dessie Farrell and his Sky Blue wannabes – albeit the best/only chance of giving Dublin a bloody nose is in the O’Byrne Cup.

