You need to be a great team to win back-to-back titles - Tyrone are the masters of the one in a row

Pat Spillane

Pádraig Hampsey, left, and Conn Kilpatrick leave the field after the loss to Derry. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

Pádraig Hampsey, left, and Conn Kilpatrick leave the field after the loss to Derry. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

I WAS a worried man last watching the start of the football championship.

The first eight matches played in the provincial championships were mostly one-sided, pedestrian affairs.

