You don't need to see a police uniform to realise that squads must stay apart

Frank Roche

Down chairman John Devaney defended his county's track record on Covid-19 but added the players "probably shouldn't have come together like that". Photo: Sportsfile

Down chairman John Devaney defended his county&rsquo;s track record on Covid-19 but added the players &ldquo;probably shouldn&rsquo;t have come together like that&rdquo;. Photo: Sportsfile

Down chairman John Devaney defended his county’s track record on Covid-19 but added the players “probably shouldn’t have come together like that”. Photo: Sportsfile

Down chairman John Devaney defended his county’s track record on Covid-19 but added the players “probably shouldn’t have come together like that”. Photo: Sportsfile

There was no crime committed, the police came and quickly went on their way . . . but surely it didn't require the sight of a PSNI uniform for those assembled members of the Down senior football camp to appreciate that, well, "we shouldn't really be here"?

Not in the middle of a pandemic deteriorating by the day. Not on the very same day that the GAA made it abundantly clear that there should be no collective squad gatherings on Association property this side of February at the earliest.

Now, those who cavil that the pitches of Abbey CBS in Newry are not GAA property and therefore somehow exempt from this directive are either missing the point or have been watching too many Trumpian fake-news fests.

