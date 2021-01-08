You don't need to see a police uniform to realise that squads must stay apart

There was no crime committed, the police came and quickly went on their way . . . but surely it didn't require the sight of a PSNI uniform for those assembled members of the Down senior football camp to appreciate that, well, "we shouldn't really be here"?

Not in the middle of a pandemic deteriorating by the day. Not on the very same day that the GAA made it abundantly clear that there should be no collective squad gatherings on Association property this side of February at the earliest.

Now, those who cavil that the pitches of Abbey CBS in Newry are not GAA property and therefore somehow exempt from this directive are either missing the point or have been watching too many Trumpian fake-news fests.

And in fairness to Down GAA chiefs, they are not even going there. Rather, they insist Tuesday night's gathering of "around 18 players" - in two separate groups, to receive individual programmes for the coming weeks - was not a training session. That players were not being fitness-tested. And that it was the first collective gathering of Down players since they lost to Cavan on November 15.

All very plausible. But that doesn't exculpate them either from blame or the angry indignation of non-GAA folk who must wonder what in hell were they thinking of?

Are Down the only squad to have collectively gathered, in some guise or other, since the New Year? You'd want to be tone-deaf to the whispers to believe that.

As reported elsewhere on these pages, they aren't the only county already under the forensic glare of Croke Park.

We aren't advocating a bulldozer response - just yet - but HQ needs to hammer home the message: from this day forward, the next county squad that breaches Covid-19 guidelines should be hit with the full rigours of Rule 7.2(e), governing "misconduct considered to have discredited" the GAA. It's simple. If an inter-county manager or coach or S&C trainer needs to get his message across in the next few weeks, there is only one way to do it: online.

This is leaving aside the more fundamental point that, in the current wave of exponential virus transmission and spiking hospital admissions, the notion that inter-county players should even be thinking about training programmes is debatable at best.

"We all need to hibernate, get through the next few weeks, and then see where we are.

We certainly don't need inter-county players convening on school pitches (where, evidently, they could easily be spotted by members of the public) or in more secretive rustic locations or on a beach. Anywhere.

When contacted yesterday, Down chairman John Devaney launched a staunch defence of his county's track record of adherence to Covid-19 restrictions. He made several perfectly valid points.

But when it was to put to him that Tuesday night's get-together, coming so soon after the GAA's latest edict, was ill-advised, Devaney seemed to accept the point.

"OK, they probably shouldn't have come together like that," he admitted. "But it was brief, it was light, they were responsible in terms of doing it, and they're away again and won't be back now until the beginning of February. And (they) have not been together for the last seven weeks."

The Down chief also alluded "to quite a little bit of talk" of other clubs or counties coming together for training sessions. We're not naïve enough to think it hasn't happened; but it needs to stop now.

As Stephen McGeehan, Ulster GAA's head of operations and part of the GAA's Covid Advisory Group, declared this week: "Counties who are active and not following the regulations are doing so at their peril. For the risk of their local parishes, their community. The guidance is there, and it is there for their own protection."