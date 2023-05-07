‘You couldn’t ask for better team-mates’ – Clifford brothers play for Kerry one day after death of their mother

It will be a tough day for David Clifford (left) and his brother Paudie. — © SPORTSFILE

KERRY captain David Clifford and his brother Paudie bravely decided to play in today’s Munster SFC final, just a day after it was announced that their mother Ellen has passed away.

There was a warm reception from the attendance at the TUS Gaelic Grounds after it was confirmed that the All-Star duo would be taking their places in the Kerry attack.

The Cliffords’ mother had been battling illness for some time, but she was in Croke Park to see her sons claim All-Ireland glory with Kerry last July – and again with Fossa last January when they captured the All-Ireland junior football title.

Kerry selector Micheál Quirke confirmed on RTÉ’s pre-match coverage that the brothers had taken the decision to play against Clare as selected, with Paudie at wing-forward and David in his usual full-forward role.

The duo produced stellar performances as Kerry claimed another Munster crown with a 5-14 to 0-15 win.

David Clifford scored two goals and picked up the Man of the Match award, while Paudie chipped in with a goal of his own.

Speaking to RTÉ after the game, Sean O’Shea paid tribute to his Kerry team-mates after accepting the award on David’s behalf.

"It puts sport into perspective,” O’Shea said. “There are more important things in life than football. It was an incredibly tough day for the two boys. We are thinking of them today and their extended family. You couldn't ask for better team-mates."

Kerry manager Jack O’Connor said that after speaking to David and Paudie’s father, Dermot, the decision was made for the duo to play.

"It was a family decision, and the best way to honour their mother,” O’Connor said.

"They are a great family and a football-mad family. I think there was a bit of solace in them meeting the group.

"My own mother passed away 20 years ago and I still miss my mother. The boys will miss their mother."

Both of Ellen’s sons have gone on record in recent years about their mother's love a Gaelic football - a love she shared with husband Dermot who played at club level with Derrynane in his youth.

The late Ellen, aged in her 50s, worked with the Department of Justice in Killarney.

She became a grandmother in the summer of 2021, as David and his partner welcomed baby Ógie into the world.

The funeral mass will take place on Tuesday at 2.00pm in The Prince of Peace Church, Fossa.