Sport Gaelic Football

Tuesday 12 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Russia RUS

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Spain ESP

France FRA

Australia AUS

Argentina ARG

Iceland ISL

Peru PER

Denmark DNK

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Germany GER

Mexico MEX

Brazil BRA

Switzerland SUI

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Belgium BEL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Senegal SEN

Russia RUS

Egypt EGY

Portugal POR

Morocco MAR

Uruguay URY

Saudi Arabia SAU

Iran IRN

Spain ESP

Denmark DNK

Australia AUS

France FRA

Peru PER

Argentina ARG

Croatia CRO

Brazil BRA

Costa Rica CRI

Nigeria NGA

Iceland ISL

Serbia SRB

Switzerland SUI

Belgium BEL

Tunisia TUN

South Korea KOR

Mexico MEX

Germany GER

Sweden SWE

England ENG

Panama PAN

Japan JPN

Senegal SEN

Poland POL

Colombia COL

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Russia RUS

Spain ESP

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Denmark DNK

France FRA

Australia AUS

Peru PER

Iceland ISL

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Argentina ARG

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

'You could see madness in his eyes' - Tomás Ó Sé believes standard of refereeing has improved despite criticism

Meath manager Andy McEntee is restrained by Cillian O'Sullivan after confronting the referee following the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 1 match between Meath and Tyrone at Páirc Táilteann in Navan, Co Meath. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Meath manager Andy McEntee is restrained by Cillian O'Sullivan after confronting the referee following the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 1 match between Meath and Tyrone at Páirc Táilteann in Navan, Co Meath. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

The image of Meath manager Andy McEntee being restrained by his own players as he tried to remonstrate with referee Paddy Neilan after Saturday's dramatic round one qualifier defeat to Tyrone has sparked a lot of debate.

McEntee was just one of many managers who took umbrage with refereeing decisions across both hurling and football over the weekend but his reaction after the final whistle was by far the most animated.

A Meath penalty claim that was turned down and the fact that a foul on James McEntee that would have levelled the game wasn't awarded were the main reasons for the Royals boss to lose his cool.

Speaking on The Throw-In, Independent.ie's GAA podcast, Kerry legend Tomás Ó Sé said he understood McEntee's emotions but the scenes are the game were unwelcome.

"I can understand where Andy McEntee was coming from," he said.

"Meath have had success, their supporters have had that success as well and there is pressure on them. They've had a tough league, a tough few years to be fair about it. You get to place in the second half where you should have saw out the game, compounded then by the peno claim and the definite free that was there.

"Credit to Tyrone but Andy McEntee afterwards... it looked horrible. It looked terrible on the field.

"You could see madness in his eyes as well. He had lost the plot. I can understand it, he has put his life on hold for this stuff and Meath are at a stage where that win would have done so much for them.

"I think it is very disappointing for Meath and there was a sour taste after the match.

"They were hard done by by the ref and there is no point in glossing over it. We all know that Paddy Neilan has to go home and face a day's work.

"Players and management spent so much time getting this right and calls are wrong on the day, it can be very frustrating for them.

"If that call was made in the first 10 minutes, we wouldn't be talking about it at all."

Ó Sé feels that despite some scathing comments on the performance of officials this year, the standard of refereeing is improving.

"One the whole I do think that referees, and I'd be hard on referees, over the last two years have improved. I think they have got most of the big calls right. You'll always have poor refereeing decisions," he added.

"I'll always have an issue with the black card and I think it is very hard for referees in implementing it. I think the refereeing now is of a better standard now than it has been five, six or seven years ago."

Subscribe to The Throw-In, Independent.ie's weekly GAA podcast in association with Allianz, for the best in GAA discussion and analysis every week, with some of the biggest names in football and hurling from Joe Brolly, Tomás Ó'Sé and John Mullane.

Subscribe and listen to The Throw-In podcast on iTunes or SoundCloud.

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport