PHILLY McMahon says Dublin are unconcerned about the public perception of their performances so far this year, insisting the team is “growing with each game.”

The six-in-a-row All-Ireland champions face Mayo on Saturday week in the All-Ireland semi-final coming off the back of an 11th Leinster title in succession.

It was, however, the first time Dublin have come through their province with an average winning margin in single digits since 2011, leading to suggestions they have regressed.

“You can't just have a perfect performance in every game,” McMahon insisted at the launch of this year’s All-Ireland SFC series. “You can't just be hammering teams every game. It's just not the way sport works, in any field sport.

“For me, you can only play and perform and then get on to the next phase. That's what the job is about.

“What other people think around that, in terms of what narrative is created, because we're not winning by a certain number of points or because teams are getting purple patches, like, that's the way the game is.

“For us, I suppose it's important that we keep growing each game, keep building our performances and keep learning. That's all that matters within our group.”

McMahon, 34 next month, has yet to play a minute of championship football this summer.

He admitted being in “a different period for my career.”

“What I've come to realise obviously is that there's only so much you can control at a certain point of your career,” he explained.

“So no matter how fit you are or how well you're playing, you don't necessarily control if you're going to be playing or not because it depends on the boys in front of you, how they're doing, it depends on what the management...what kind of team you're playing against, there's loads of variables that feed into why you should be playing or why you're aren't playing.

“All you can do is give yourself the best chance to put yourself in a position to do a job for the team. That's where I'm at at the minute.”