'You can't coach it' - Dessie Farrell hails Dublin's experience after edging out Monaghan to secure All-Ireland final place

Stephen Cluxton, Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion rejoined the Dublin fold this year with the view to helping them get over the line in big games and they delivered in spades as Dessie Farrell's men booked their All-Ireland SFC final place.

It wasn't pretty at times and they were really pushed to the pin of their collar by a high-flying Monaghan side but they put the afterburners on in the final 15 minutes to come home by seven points with the aforementioned trio as influential as ever.

Even Farrell's heart was in his mouth as the Farney men asked serious questions of them coming down the home stretch but Dublin's nous told in the finish.

"Yeah, exactly," Farrell said of experience being a huge factor in the dying minutes. "I'm sure a lot of people, including myself, were wondering whether it was going to happen or not with ten minutes to go.

"We backed ourselves if we were in that position that having those types of players on the pitch at that stage would be a huge help. It proved to be the case today.

"On another day it may not because those senior lads are a little bit older and you never know, every game takes on a life of its own. But today it definitely worked for us."

Farrell hailed the older Dublin guard and their ability to find the answers when the need was greatest, something which is invaluable to any squad.

"You can't coach it. You can't give it to young fellas. They're brilliant and they're full of energy. They want to be involved and they want to be part of it," Farrell added.

"But there are certain things that life experience teaches you. How to close out big games like that is one of them. We're fortunate to have that type of experience and depth in the squad."

Farrell admitted that his charges "didn't play particularly well" in what he labelled "a nervy performance" but they are exactly where they wanted to be before a ball was kicked this year, with an All-Ireland final (against either Kerry or Derry) being a new experience for over half of his squad.

"You set your stall out at the start of the year and that's where you hope to be. A lot of our players have been through it before and know what it's about," he said.

"But I think there are over 20 lads in the squad at the minute who have never been in an All-Ireland final or they've been abroad in the last year or two years.

"An All-Ireland final is a very new experience for them. It's very exciting for those lads, of course. And I'm sure the senior guys are happy to have a taste of it again."

Dublin were roaring hot favourites going into the last four clash, which they won 1-17 to 0-13, but Farrell never saw it that way and that game played out as he thought it would.

"It went as we expected, would you believe,.I couldn't understand the narrative around this game, not that I pay a huge amount of attention to it but definitely some of it was getting through and it wasn't making sense to me," he said.

"We knew the type of game that Monaghan were going to bring today and we knew it was going to be a really tough encounter and it took all our grit, determination and experience to get over the line.

"We had spoken about that all week, that this was going to go down to the wire to the bitter end and we need to be ready for that, and thankfully we were."