You can keep your pants on for no-frills Finnish binge drinking

Trump and Giuliani arrive at the gates of heaven. God greets them and nods them through. Trump says, "God, can I ask you a question? Was my election rigged?" God says, "No, my child, it wasn't." As the two men are walking away, Trump nudges Giuliani with his elbow and says, "I knew it Rudy. The conspiracy went right to the top."

The only surprise is that anyone was surprised by what happened last week. Expecting Trump to conform to civilised norms is like asking a man with diarrhoea not to shite. Trump's social-media manager Justin McConney, who had, until that point, composed and sent all his tweets, came into work one morning several years ago to find - to his horror - that his boss had just sent out his first tweet. It read, "Thanks @SherriEShepherd 4 your nice comments today on The View. U were terrific." McConney later said, "The moment I found out he knew how to tweet himself, was like the moment in Jurassic Park when Dr Grant realises that velociraptors can open doors."

As a 1997 profile of him in The New Yorker put it, "Trump has an existence unmolested by the rumbling of a soul."

As I write this, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook have announced bans on Trump, who is already dead. He just doesn't realise it yet.

Two other groups who should not be allowed to tweet or use social media are the GPA and county players. This sugary, cringeworthy combination of Hello! magazine and the GAA has brought us over the last few weeks the annual avalanche of player retirement tweets . . .

"On my personal journey, I have been inspired by many heroes: Mahatma Gandhi, Robin Hood, Jesus, Han Solo and, of course, Superman, but none have reached the heights of heroism of my retiring teammate (insert name of retiring player). His retirement yesterday, in time for the one o'clock news, means that the time is now right for me to announce mine today. Although I know that many of you may have mistakenly believed that I retired some years ago, this announcement corrects the record. While I am too modest to describe myself as a hero/warrior/legend, I make this statement safe in the knowledge that my teammates and supporters will.

"I want to thank my sponsors Audi, Aldi and Lucozade Sport (which not only improves sporting performance, but is also a delicious drink for any occasion) and I hope that we can continue on our heroic journey together over the next decade (at least). My sadness at my retirement is tempered by the hope and joy I feel when I press the accelerator of my Audi A3 and feel its throaty roar and effortless handling on the potholed roads of our wonderful county. Although we have often suffered heartbreak on the field, we have always borne it with dignity and, most importantly, humility.

"My greatest consolation at this difficult time is the fact that a hard-pressed family of five can save up to 40 per cent on their monthly grocery bill at Aldi.

"I will not be making any further comment until the release of my autobiography WARRIOR next week, which has been described by GPA chief executive Paul Flynn as 'the most inspiring thing I have read since Mandela's Long Walk to Freedom'."

Twitter, Facebook and Instagram need to follow up on their Trump ban by banning this crap. The men of 1916 must be turning in their graves.

Meanwhile, in Cork, a video has been released which appears to show the Cork team training for covert operations in North Korea. In it, a group of grown men with packs on their backs are seen crawling snake-like up the beach, like the US marines under heavy machine-gun fire during the D-Day landings. I thought Tom Scullion making the Derry lads do laps of the Bellaghy pitch holding building blocks in the mid-1980s was funny, but this is a whole new weird. After their self-defeating display of soloing and hand-passing in the Munster championship final, it would fit them better if they did some kicking practice.

Back in the real world, with the lockdown deepening, no training, no matches, no pubs, it might be time to embrace the old Finnish tradition of kalsarikännit or päntsdrunk, which translates as "getting drunk in your underpants".

In Finland, with the freezing winters and long, dark nights, it is their answer to a night in the pub. The Finns must endure a nine-and-a half-month long winter, forcing them to adapt to a dark and freezing habitat. So, they get in the door of a Friday evening, take off the snow shoes and the goatskins, strip down to the Y-fronts, grab the carryout from the fridge and get sozzled in front of a roaring fire. It is such a normal part of Finnish life, that they even have an emoji for it. As the Finnish premier said recently, "Often the streets are deserted and human interaction requires a daunting trek, so kalsarikännit helps to make life tolerable for us."

The Finnish Long Drink Company, whose citrus soda spiked with gin is taking the nation by storm, has adopted päntsdrunk as their marketing strategy, their televised and social-media campaigns, showing men in their underpants and women in skimpy underwear draped across the sofa in their bare feet, quaffing the cocktail.

With päntsdrunk starting to gain traction in America after the translation of Miska Rantanen's Päntsdrunk, a surprise bestseller in the United States, Mikael Taipale, one of the founders of the Finnish Long Drink Company, is critical of how the Americans are misusing their sacred tradition. "The Americans are making a mess of it," he told The New York Times recently. "They are doing it wearing sweatpants and shorts. The proper way to do this is in your underwear only."

The custom is described by Finns as "liberating" and "relaxing". But, as Rantanen puts it: "Finns are comfortable with nakedness and with our bodies, maybe because we grow up using saunas naked. To truly enjoy kalsarikännit, people must have no hang-ups about their naked body."

Happy New Year to all of you. Stay safe, and don't just get drunk, get päntsdrunk.