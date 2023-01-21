| 7.5°C Dublin

Written off as a lost cause? How to pull off a miracle in GAA, according to Mullinalaghta (’18) and Wexford (’04)

The odds are stacked against Antrim kingpins Dunloy when they face the brilliance of Ballyhale but inspiration can be taken from others who achieved the impossible

Gary Rogers of Mullinalaghta St Columba's celebrates after scoring from a penalty during the 2018 Leinster Club SFC Final. Photo: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile Expand
The Mullinalaghta St Columba's sideline reacts at the final whistle after their 2018 Leinster SFC Final triumph over Dublin mega-club Kilmacud Crokes. Photo: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile Expand
Nicky McKeague, left, and Kevin McKeague of Dunloy Cuchullains celebrate after their side's victory in the AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Semi-Final match between Dunloy Cuchullains of Antrim and St Thomas of Galway at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile Expand

Michael Verney

Most normally think of places like Fatima, Lourdes or Knock when thinking of a miracle, but the GAA has a storied history of teams defying the odds with Dunloy bidding to add another famous chapter in tomorrow’s All-Ireland club SHC decider.

Everything is against the Antrim kingpins, with near neighbours Loughgiel Shamrocks (1983 and 2012) the only Ulster side to lift the Tommy Moore Cup. And Dunloy couldn’t be facing a more formidable opponent.

