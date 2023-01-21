Written off as a lost cause? How to pull off a miracle in GAA, according to Mullinalaghta (’18) and Wexford (’04)

Most normally think of places like Fatima, Lourdes or Knock when thinking of a miracle, but the GAA has a storied history of teams defying the odds with Dunloy bidding to add another famous chapter in tomorrow’s All-Ireland club SHC decider.

Everything is against the Antrim kingpins, with near neighbours Loughgiel Shamrocks (1983 and 2012) the only Ulster side to lift the Tommy Moore Cup. And Dunloy couldn’t be facing a more formidable opponent.

Victory in Croke Park would see Ballyhale Shamrocks secure a record ninth All-Ireland crown, while four of their cohort – TJ Reid, his older brother Eoin, Colin Fennelly and Mark Aylward – amazingly have more titles (five) as individuals than any other club outside of their own.

That paints a stark picture of the seemingly impossible task facing the 6/1 underdogs as they hope to avoid equalling Rathnure’s record of losing five finals against the Kilkenny giants, who have suffered just one knock-out defeat in the past five seasons.

That came last February when Harry Ruddle’s last-gasp goal for Ballygunner broke their quest for the first All-Ireland club SHC three-in-a-row. But Dunloy, managed by the legendary Gregory O’Kane, definitely won’t be seeing this as a lost cause.

There are plenty who filled similar boots to them – including the county side when pulling off an unforgettable All-Ireland SHC semi-final victory over Offaly in 1989 – and valuable lessons can be learned from those who have already ripped up the script.

Few knew much about Mullinalaghta before the Longford half-parish faced Dublin super club Kilmacud Crokes in the 2018 Leinster club SFC final, but their name is now etched in folklore forever after pulling one of the biggest upsets of them all.

Read More

Gary Rogers, who is part of the Longford squad that faces Louth in today’s O’Byrne Cup final, was the goal-scoring hero that fateful December day in O’Connor Park but insists that the belief for such a giant-killing came long before then.

That was their third successive sojourn into Leinster, with that experience priceless for Rogers as “we had been there before and we knew what it was about”. The size of the club and its paltry membership compared to Crokes was irrelevant as they had “absolutely nothing to lose”.

Mickey Graham, who also led Cavan to Ulster SFC honours in 2020 against the grain, had instilled an unbreakable belief. The ‘Miracle of Mullinalaghta’ was born when Rogers coolly slotted away a late penalty amid the madness in Tullamore.

Sportspeople often talk about the rare instances of ‘being in the zone’ when their actions are totally instinctive and natural. That’s exactly what Rogers experienced during those seismic final moments.

“I wouldn’t have even been able to tell what time was on the clock,” he says. “People would say, ‘Were you not nervous?’ You don’t pass any heed when you’re playing and that was a big thing with us.

“You don’t realise what you’re after doing until it’s over.”

While trying to curb the influence of Dublin star Paul Mannion came into their thinking, the main focus was on imposing their own game-plan. Outside opinions were blocked out as they sought to stay in the fight before maybe landing that killer blow.

“If you can keep in the game for as long as you can, you always have a chance. If you’re within a score or two with 10 minutes to go, anything can happen, especially in a final,” Rogers says with Dunloy’s mission in mind.

Expand Close Gary Rogers of Mullinalaghta St Columba's celebrates after scoring from a penalty during the 2018 Leinster Club SFC Final. Photo: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gary Rogers of Mullinalaghta St Columba's celebrates after scoring from a penalty during the 2018 Leinster Club SFC Final. Photo: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Rogers describes the sense of playing with “no fear”, which resonates with Rory Jacob when he thinks back to Wexford’s sensational Leinster SHC semi-final upset against Kilkenny in 2004. The Cats had prevailed by 11 points when the two sides met in the previous year’s final. Everything, therefore, pointed towards another routine win for Brian Cody’s men as they started their assault on a third All-Ireland in succession and a staggering seventh provincial crown in a row.

Wexford had an abysmal league campaign where they “barely avoided” relegation, but a line was drawn in the sand as all thoughts turned to taking down Kilkenny.

Key to their plan was goalkeeper Damien Fitzhenry and a radical change to their puck-out strategy to create more space for their speedy forwards. Challenge game victories over Cork and Galway left John Conran’s men confident despite being widely written off.

“There was nothing expected of us, but you could sense that there was something coming with a no fear attitude and that’s what you need to bring as an underdog,” Jacob says.

“You can’t spend 10 minutes trying to figure out what this is about. You can’t look and admire the other team and wonder if they’re going to bring it today, but you have to bring it to them. We had a plan and stuck to it.

“It sounds very, very basic now, but the simple instruction was for our wing-forwards, Barry Lambert and Paul Carley, to sprint across to the far side of the pitch every time Damien Fitzhenry had a puck-out. That was as basic as it was.

“It gave Damien a moving target and we tried to create grass for him to strike the ball into. We weren’t going to put the ball down on top of the Kilkenny strength as regards aerial play. It’s amazing how basic it was and it actually worked.”

Conran had his side warned at half-time that “Kilkenny are going to come out at the start of the second half and get a goal”, but it was all about Wexford’s reaction and when Eddie Brennan booted a goal 40 seconds after the restart, the response was immediate.

Jacob raised a green flag at the other end as they refused to bend and “made their own luck”, with his older brother Michael sealing the victory deep into injury time as he blocked down Peter Barry before gloriously firing the rebound to the net.

The usually stone-faced Cody fell to his knees in despair behind the goal, the final whistle sounded and Wexford had done the unthinkable with Jacob’s sole senior championship victory over Kilkenny seeing a pitch invasion to rival any All-Ireland success.

A Leinster title followed for Wexford while an appearance on ‘The Late Late Show’ beckoned for Mullinalaghta as their heroics were celebrated far and wide. Rogers and Jacob identified a good start as the foundation for what followed as they overcame the odds in an extraordinary manner.

​That’s nothing new to Dunloy, having finally scratched their Slaughtneil itch by dethroning the Derry powerhouse in the Ulster final before sending Galway five-in-a-row winners St Thomas’ packing in the last four.

“Northern teams are just cast as underdogs,” as Dunloy ‘keeper Ryan Elliott said this week. Now it’s time to deliver their biggest trick yet.

Underdogs having their day in the sun

■ 1982 All-Ireland SFC final

Offaly 1-15 Kerry 0-17

Kerry looked braced for a famous five-in-a-row before Offaly supersub Séamus Darby delivered one of the most iconic goals in GAA history to claim Sam Maguire in stunning fashion.

​

■ 1989 All-Ireland SHC semi-final

Antrim 4-15 Offaly 1-15

One of the biggest upsets in hurling history as the Saffrons stunned Leinster champions Offaly to book their final place through the goal exploits of Olcan McFetridge and Aidan McCarry.

​

■ 2004 Leinster SHC semi-final

Wexford 2-15 Kilkenny 1-16

Something special was needed to topple the Cats and Michael Jacob’s last-second winner will never be forgotten.

​

■ 2014 All-Ireland SFC semi-final

Donegal 3-14 Dublin 0-17

Nobody gave Donegal a prayer against the defending champions but Jim McGuinness masterminded the only championship loss in Jim Gavin’s all-conquering Dublin reign.

​

■ 2018 Leinster club SFC final

Mullinalaghta 1-8 Kilmacud Crokes 1-6

It was billed as David versus Goliath but the underdogs came out on top with Gary Rogers’ late penalty sealing a thrilling success for the Longford half-parish.

​