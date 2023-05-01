‘Would you take Messi off?’ – Mickey Harte’s faith in captain Sam Mulroy helps subvert Faithful

Louth 0-27, Offaly 2-15 (AET)

Offaly's Jack McEvoy of Offaly in action against Louth captain Sam Mulroy. Mulroy came alive in extra-time of this Leinster SFC semi-final. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile© SPORTSFILE

Conor McKeon

Mickey Harte’s managerial career doesn’t lack for examples of shrewd judgment. Nor does he give off the air of a man for whom self-doubt is a recurring trait.