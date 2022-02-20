REFLECTING on another disappointing result on Saturday night, you would always be looking for signs of optimism or positivity from a Dublin perspective, and there were certain crumbs of comfort following their defeat to Mayo.

Certainly, there seemed a higher level of aggression in Dublin’s tackling, and their work-rate could not be faulted, but these characteristics should be considered a given at this level and the least that you would expect from any inter-county team.

Unfortunately, there were far more concerning traits that were apparent in Dublin’s performance, with a lack of a concerted structure the most obvious one.

There was no cohesion to Dublin’s play for the large part and that is very worrying when you consider Dublin’s perilous position in the league. It’s difficult from an outsider’s perspective to work out exactly what style of play the team is adopting.

There is definitely a lack of understanding between the players, which is leading to a reduced scoring threat in attack and some alarming defensive gaps at the back.

The two goals that Mayo scored in the first half were far too easy from Dublin’s viewpoint although Evan Comerford was desperately unfortunate with the rebound for the first goal.

Irrespective of luck, he should never have been as exposed as he was given there seemed to be little threat when Diarmuid O’Connor collected the ball from under the Hogan Stand.

There was a clear lack of protection on that occasion and it was even more marked for Mayo’s second goal – a score that was pivotal in the context of the game.

Dublin’s heads dropped from that point and their error count grew as a result. There was very little to commend Dublin’s display from that point.

The unforced errors are certainly a concern as they are something that rarely happened in such high numbers over the past decade, and these type of mistakes are symptomatic of a team playing with little or no confidence.

These players have won all there is to win in the game and they haven’t become poor players overnight, but, they just seem bereft of confidence at times and are almost second-guessing what to do when in possession.

What use to be the most natural thing in the world is now becoming problematic for some of the players and when confidence is lacking, players automatically revert to a ‘safety-first’ approach, which has been a trait of Dublin’s three league defeats this year.

Of course, you would have to commend Ciaran Kilkenny and Brian Fenton for their efforts on Saturday night as they tried to drag the team with them but it was impossible for them to maintain that for the full 70 minutes.

I think there is definitely a degree of frustration which is beginning to permeate Dublin’s senior players and that has led to some concerning loose play, poor shooting and rudimentary mistakes.

There is possibly a lack of faith from the experienced players in the new arrivals and this is very concerning for Dublin, while in contrast, Mayo should be very pleased with their display on Saturday night.

James Horan is in a good place with his panel, and he has introduced a number of new players this year which has increased the depth in his panel going forward.

Their midfield of Matthew Ruane and Jordan Flynn looked very strong and while they too were missing a number of established names, their performance didn’t suffer as a result.

Dublin have their players to come back in James McCarthy, Eoin Murchan, Con O’Callaghan, Paddy Small and Cormac Costello, but it’s not as simple as getting them back in the team and assuming everything will improve from that point.

They will still require time to assimilate with the newer players and that won’t happen overnight. The problem for Dublin now is that teams do not fear them anymore and that aura of invincibility is long since gone.

Indeed, their challengers are smelling blood at the minute and looking to pile as much misery as possible on the beleaguered Dubs.

That’s completely understandable given how dominant Dublin were over the past decade, winning trophies with monotonous regularity. The real test for Dessie Farrell and his backroom team now is to develop that fortitude and structure to get his team back on track.

First on his agenda should be to look at how the forward line is set up as they appear bereft of an attacking plan, and the movement leaves a lot to be desired.

Until that issue is resolved, Dublin seem incapable of posting winning totals and while the defence looks susceptible to conceding at the opposite end, it’s not the ideal combination from which to succeed.

Concerning times indeed for the Dubs.