Worry for Kerry as Stefan Okunbor is stretchered off during Na Gaeil defeat to Steelstown

Stefan Okunbor is set for a spell on the sidelines. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ulster champions Steelstown Brian Ógs advanced to the All-Ireland Intermediate final after beating a very wasteful Na Gaeil side with a first-half goal scored by Ben McCarron proving vital.

But not only did the Kerry champions lose out on a chance of making Croke Park again, they also lost Kerry's Stefan Okunbor to an injury in the closing stages.

Na Gaeil were caught short at the back as they pressed forward looking for a goal that would have snatched the game out of the fire. But instead they turned the ball over in a rapid counter attack, and as Cahir McMonagle broke through and as Okunbor tried to get across to tackle him, keeper Devon Burns advanced and tripped McMonagle, conceding a penalty.

Okunbor then fell over his goalkeeper on the deck and required a twenty-minute delay before Okunbor was stretched of the pitch into a waiting ambulance, with a suspected serious shoulder injury.

While Steelstown were full value for their win, Na Gaeil were guilty of some rank bad shooting in both halves and free taker Darragh Carmody had a nightmare afternoon, missing five first-half frees while Na Gaeil, under intense pressure from their opponents, turned the ball over with alarming regularity.

Diarmuid O’Connor and Jack Barry tried their best for Na Gaeil but a goal in the 26th minute by Steelstown’s Ben McCarron saw the Ulster champions lead 1-3 to 0-3 at the interval. Na Gaeil, thanks to O’Connor and Barry, reduced the deficit to just one midway through the half.

Na Gaeil could not convert a free and had sixteen wides and Steelstown Brian Ógs made the game safe in added time when McMonagle was taken down for the penalty which he converted himself.

Scorers: STEELSTOWN BRIAN OGS: B McCarron 1-4 (0-3f), C McMonagle 1-1 (1-0 pen), M Murray (0-1).

NA GAEIL: J Barry and D O’Connor (0-2 each), D Carmody (1f), J Bourke and A Barry (0-1 each)

STEELSTOWN BRIAN OGS: E Heraghty; O Fox, K Lindsay, D Baker; D Gilmore, J McAleer, E Concannon; O McMenamin, R Devine; S O’Connor, N Forester, B McCarron; M Foley, C McMonagle, E Bradley.

Subs: M Murray for M Foley (40), G Logue for O McMenamin (43), E Deane for E Bradley (55), O McMenamin for S O’Connor (57).

NA GAEIL: D Burns; E O’Connor, N O’Mahony, D Bourke; F Barry, E Doody, A Barry; J Barry, S Okunbor; J O’Connor, D Goggin, J Sheehan; D Carmody , Diarmuid O’Connor, Eoin O’Neill.

Subs: J Bourke for E O’Neill (26), T Ó hAiniféin for D Goggin (40), K O’Donovan for A Barry (47), D Reen for J O’Connor (51), S Duggan for S Okunbor ( 63 inj)

Referee: J Gilmartin (Sligo)

Trim 1-11 St. Faithleach’s 0-11

Aaron Lynch’s 41st minute penalty proved to be decisive, allowing Trim edge out Roscommon champions St. Faithleach’s for a place in the All-Ireland Intermediate final following an absorbing battle at The Downs.

The winners’ full-forward hit 1-5 over the hour after the sides were deadlocked, 0-5 apiece, at the break.

Faithleach’s, mainly through Diarmuid and Ciaráin Murtagh, kept in touch but they couldn’t reel in their opponents as Trim booked their place in the final at Croke Park.

SCORERS – Trim: A Lynch (1 pen, 4fs, 1m) 1-5, E O’Connor, M Cullen, J Togher (1f), C Quigley, D Lynch, J Murray 0-1 each. St. Faithleach’s: C Murtagh (5fs) 0-5, D Murtagh (3fs) 0-4, C Kennelly, D Rooney 0-1 each.

TRIM – P Farrell; G Dwane, L Moran, D Dowling; C Quigley, J Toher, C O’Rourke; R Bourke, S Fitzgerald; C Caulfield, I Birmingham, D Lynch; M Cullen, A Lynch, E O’Connor. Subs – J Murray for Dowling (48), B Holden for Birmingham (60).

ST FAITHLEACH’S – M O’Donnell; K Nerney, M Cox, A Murtagh; P Farrell, D Nerney, K Farrell; D Rooney, C Gunn; B Murtagh, C Murtagh, M Dunne; J Hussey, D Murtagh, C Kennelly. Subs – J Quigley for Gunn (blood sub, 1), C Glennon for Hussey (h/t), D Harrison for P Farrell (48), J Browne for Cox (52), S Walsh for Dunne (52).

REF – M McNally (Monaghan)