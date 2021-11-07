Wolfe Tones hit the right notes to claim Meath Championship

Thomas O’Reilly of Wolfe Tones in action against Sean Ryan, left, and Shane McEntee of St Peter's Dunboyne

WOLFE Tones are Meath senior champions for just the second time in their history following a three-point victory over St. Peter’s, Dunboyne in Navan this afternoon.

The club, whose last success came in 2006, went into the final as significant outsiders, but having ousted champions Ratoath in the semi-final and a fancied Dunboyne side here, they were deserving champions.

It was a day of celebration in Navan.

Before the men’s senior final, the second of the afternoon’s county finals following St. Peter’s success in the ladies final, this year’s All-Ireland winning minor men and senior women were honoured for their successes.

At half-time, the Meath team of 1996 – the jubilee side – were similarly paraded to the crowd.

Mostly, the fare was gruelling – as reflected in the paucity of scoring. But Wolfe Tones’ goal, scored after just six minutes by Sarán Ó Fionnagáin gave them a lead they never relinquished and Dunboyne only ever caught on one occasion.

Ó Fionnagáin finished with 1-2 from play, with Meath senior Thomas O’Reilly generating much of Wolfe Tones attacking energy at centre-forward.

They led by 1-5 to 0-4 at half-time, a lead embellished by having scored the last four points of the half.

Dunboyne hit the second half strongly, clipping three points off their deficit, but other than Donal Lenihan, they were quiet up front and no player scored more than one point from play.

Twice, they dragged Wolfe Tones back to within a point. But Michael McDermott’s team were the more composed and calmly saw down the clock, seeing them to a second county title 15 years after their first.

SCORERS – Wolfe Tones: S Ó Fionnagáin 1-2, T O’Reilly, Cian Ward (2f), 0-2, N O’Reilly, P Diamond, Caolan Ward (f) 0-1 each.

Dunboyne: D Lenihan 0-6 (5f), C Lowndes, S Lowndes, C Doran 0-1 each.

WOLFE TONES: C Farnan; N O’Reilly, S Glynn, A O’Neill; N O’Reilly, D O’Neill, C Sheppard; P Diamond, A Callaghan; S Sheppard, C Ward, T O’Reilly; O Martin, S Ó Fionnagáin, C O’Neill. Subs: Caolan Ward for Martin (46), F Ward for O’Neill (51), B Ó Fionnagáin for O’Neill (56), E O’Kelly Lynch for White (61)

DUNBOYNE: C Flynn; S Ryan, S Lavin, J McLoughlin; G McCoy, C Lowndes, C Doran; S McEntee, J Donnelly; S Lowndes, C Finn, R Jones; C Bradley, D Lenihan, D McEntee. Subs: L Ó Brion for Donnelly (28), C Lacey for Finn (h-t), M Murphy for D McEntee (45), J Scannal for Ryan (46), J Daly for Bradley (54)

REF: P Coyle (Curragha)