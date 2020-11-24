‘With the year we’ve all had, this is a huge lift’ – Cavan fans celebrate historic Ulster title win

Former Cavan footballer Jason Reilly, who starred on the team that won the Ulster title back in 1997, celebrating the county's latest provincial success with his sons Ben, Tom and Jack. Photo: Lorrraine Teevan

Children went to bed in their county colours amid “unreal” joy in Cavan after their footballers claimed a first Ulster title in 23 years.

Celebrations are a lot more subdued this time due to the pandemic, but there was no hiding the delight in the football-mad county, according to Jason Reilly, Cavan’s goal-scoring hero when they last won the provincial championship in 1997.

“The atmosphere was completely different [in 1997]. There were people stopping you and all that,” he said. “This time around people can’t really [do that]. People are afraid, people aren’t out as much, and the pubs aren’t open.

“They (the Cavan team) probably came into it relaxed, and they came in under the radar, they were playing purely, getting through the match.”

While the pandemic has definitely changed things, Mr Reilly commended the work that was put into a drive-through reception for the winning team.

“It was just great the way it panned out,” he said. “It was just a pity you couldn’t get out and celebrate, but you’ll take it no matter what way it comes.”

Barney Cully, of Cullys Craft Bakery, echoed a similar sentiment, and added that there’s great excitement throughout the county.

“It’s an unreal feeling,” he said. “There were kids that went to bed in their Cavan jerseys, wouldn’t take them off.

“We’ve got supporters there from nearly every county in Ireland, not that anybody has anything against Donegal – they don’t. There’s just something about how we’ve been there so long, trying so hard.”

Mr Cully pointed out that, back in 1997, the team was older and heading towards the end of its cycle. However, there is a lot of young blood in the current team.

“It took us (Cavan) a long time to realise that young players had to be coached,” he said. “They had to start coaching them in the schools… we have some great coaches in the national schools.”

Two players from Cavan’s winning team yesterday, Martin Reilly and Conor Smith, attended Crubany National School, a source of great pride for principal Antonia Hayes.

“I taught both of them myself, and they were never without a football,” she said. “Last time Cavan won, in 1997, Martin Reilly would have been in fourth class here.

“The school has another connection with the team, as one of the classes is taught by a sister of Conor Madden. Needless to say though, there was a great atmosphere in the school as well.

“We did a massive big cheer around the classroom, and then I announced the night off homework and that got an even bigger cheer.

“With the year we’ve all had, everyone just seems to have a huge lift in it,” she said.

For Joanne McKiernan and her son Josh, this win also means a lot. Before the pandemic, they travelled around the country to most games.

“People would ask us why we’re going to Dr McKenna Cups in January and winter nights, and I just want to say it’s for days like this,” she said.

“The GAA in Cavan is such a good community. There were fireworks being left off, there were bonfires lit, and there were people in their cars lining the road – it was just amazing.”

Josh has an intellectual disability, and Ms McKiernan says the Cavan team are “always so good to him”.

“Some of them would give him their jersey at the end of the year, and no matter where he meets them, they’d chat to him,” she said.

Online Editors