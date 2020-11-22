| 5.2°C Dublin

With Dublin, it is getting to the point where resistance is futile

Joe Brolly

After another romp, Dubs are in danger of rendering Gaelic football redundant

Dublin captain Stephen Cluxton prepares to lay a wreath at the Bloody Sunday tribute on Hill 16 after last night's Leinster football final win over Meath. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

SPORTSFILE

Meath's chances of success before last night's Leinster football final were about the same as those of Trump's legal team. My favourite exchange so far from that modern-day Mad Hatter's Tea Party was:

Judge: Do you have any evidence of fraud, Mr Goldstein?

Mr Goldstein: To my knowledge, your honour, no.

