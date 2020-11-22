With Dublin, it is getting to the point where resistance is futile

Meath's chances of success before last night's Leinster football final were about the same as those of Trump's legal team. My favourite exchange so far from that modern-day Mad Hatter's Tea Party was:

Judge: Do you have any evidence of fraud, Mr Goldstein?

Mr Goldstein: To my knowledge, your honour, no.

Judge: Then why are we here?

Meath must have been asking themselves the same question.

The night began with the RTé Sport pre-match competition. Q. Which Johnny plays for Dublin? A. Johnny Cooper, B. Johnny Cash, C. Johnny English, D. Rubber Johnny. €4 entry fee. No Northerners.

As for what followed, Dublin are in danger of rendering Gaelic football redundant. Grown men look down. They are reminded of their lack of worth.

The stress test of a great team is how they handle underdogs. This is where arrogance, complacency, then panic and the possibility of a shock emerges. Not with Dublin. This is their third annihilation of the underdog in consecutive weeks, and David Hickey's prophecy of 10 in a row is beginning to look conservative.

When watching this Dublin team, the prevailing emotion is sorrow for the opposition. This is not so much sport as public physical and psychological humiliation. I thought of the Kildare lads sitting at home drinking a can and thinking, thank Christ.

I have not seen anything like this in modern sport. Dublin are getting better, more skilful, more precise. In Croke Park last night, they played like advanced robots. The opposition is irrelevant. They do not make mistakes. They tackle brilliantly. Each time a Meath player soloed through, a Dub swooped to hem him in on each side like a Trump convoy boxing in a Biden bus.

Corofin are the greatest club team I have seen, but their games are competitive. With Dublin, resistance is futile. It is getting to the point where other teams should refuse to play them. What is the point?

In the 28th minute, with Dublin 2-10 to 0-2 ahead, a Meath kick-out was broken down and James McCarthy launched himself head first for the ball as it rolled towards the sideline. By then, the RTé viewers had switched to I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here. Unfortunately, the Meath players had to stick it out.

The half-time RTé competition came as light relief. Q. Which Dublin player is called Brian? Is it A. Brian Howard, B. Brian Boru, C. Brian May, D. Life of Brian. €5 entry fee. No Northerners.

In the second half, the only notable occurrence was when Dean Rock kicked a wide from a free and Hawk-Eye melted down, smoke and flames belching from the computerised unit. The tech company who operate the system said it will have to be replaced. The final score was Dublin 3-21 to Meath's 0-9.

Pat Spillane said afterwards that words failed him, which was the night's only positive.