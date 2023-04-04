With a hectic schedule made even tougher, is there any real benefit to Mayo winning the Connacht Championship?

Kevin McStay has had a near flawless seven months as Mayo manager, with so many boxes ticked.

Among those boxes is the capacity to say the right things at the right time. Easy when you’re winning, but then it’s often from the position of strength that winning consistently gives you that you can afford to rail against the hand you have been dealt if you so choose.

Mayo have been dealt a bad hand. On Sunday evening, after a few minutes pitchside in Croke Park embracing and chatting about the county’s 13th league title just won, they were gone to the dressing room and back up the road in preparation for a Connacht Championship quarter-final against Roscommon in Castlebar this weekend.

Win that and they’ll be out against Galway two weeks later, an extension of a taxing Division 1 campaign they’ve just completed.

If they stopped to think about that schedule, their collective heads would be in a spin. If they stopped to think about the schedule some of their peers have in front of them, their spinning heads would soon turn red with more than a little rage about how the other half live.

But in the aftermath of Sunday’s win there was no call from McStay for the abolition of league finals, a two-week gap between the end of the league and the beginning of the championship or a competition structure that has everyone on the starting grid at the same time.

No, he accepted it all with good grace, that the balls didn’t drop too kindly for them last autumn, putting them into a provincial quarter-final and on the same side as two other Division 1 teams.

Read More

“That’s just the pity of it, the timing side of it but that’s nothing anybody can do anything about,” he said.

Actually, there is and if he was seated in Donnybrook later that night rather than the Croke Park media auditorium, he could well have articulated it differently.

McStay is brooking no negativity these days however; they’re competitors and they play what’s in front of them. But with the bigger picture in mind, they must surely throw a concerning glance to one side and see what the others are at.

Kerry and Galway are off to Portugal for a warm-weather training camp lasting around five days, the perfect chance to reset before their opening championship games in three weeks’ time.

Dublin are likely to embark on something similar in the coming weeks.

Reset is the key word. In Kerry’s case, the league never really took off for them. There’s a sense that their season is only starting and with Tipperary or Waterford in a semi-final, it’s really six weeks they’ll have had since their last league game to repair.

Dublin transmit that feeling too, that there’s more in them, that they’ve been playing within themselves and they can pick and choose their time in the weeks ahead.

Mayo already have a substantial bank of work behind them. It has brought them momentum and, at the very least, a third-placed seeding in the inaugural Sam Maguire Cup round-robin group stage.

Win a three-game Connacht Championship and they can jump to first seeds. But there’s a fundamental question to be asked. Is the potential attrition of those three games, should they happen, worth the ‘reward’ of a better seeding in the last 16?

The bigger picture for Mayo, and the other protagonists, is the All-Ireland championship. By offering no championship advancement, the provincial championships really have been diluted for the bigger teams.

Winning through Connacht would uphold a tradition for Mayo and keep momentum, but at what cost in the greater scheme of things?

It’s almost unethical to pose such a question as to the benefits of continuing to win games. Teams and players by their nature like to win.

“We’re competitive animals,” McStay happily declared as he looked ahead, no hint that there was a dilemma of any kind at hand.

Lose on Sunday and their nose would be bloodied for a few days. But six weeks to reset would be quite the consolation with the broader picture of an elusive All-Ireland title in mind.

Mayo have already proved their readiness for the top level in 2023. The league has illustrated that.

The round-robin format is so benign that second- and third-placed teams in the group will still get to scrap it out for a quarter-final place. The margin for error is great.

That’s why the benefit of being a provincial champion in such a competitive province as Connacht is this year, with an All-Ireland title in mind, is questionable. The balance is delicate between the harm and good of those potential extra Connacht games.

Mayo have taken every correct step this season. They’ve won both competitions they’ve contested, Connacht League and Allianz League Division 1 and just as important is the number of influential players who look and clearly feel regenerated.

Diarmuid O’Connor didn’t have his best game in Sunday’s final but he has looked much more the player he threatened to be in his breakthrough years, particularly 2015 and 2016, in this campaign. Aidan O’Shea comes into that category too. Jordan Flynn didn’t finish the league as he started it but there is clearly a more refined player emerging.

The point he scored in the first half on Sunday was from the same range as one he snatched at at a critical time in the second half of the 2021 All-Ireland final. More pressure then of course but muscle memory will be of benefit in the future.

Above all, there is a sense of more composure in them, that the chaos of old is no longer required to thrive.

But now they’re at a crucial fork in the road where going back might ironically be the route forward.