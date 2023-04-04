| 10.9°C Dublin

With a hectic schedule made even tougher, is there any real benefit to Mayo winning the Connacht Championship?

Colm Keys

By offering no championship advancement, the provincial championships really have been diluted for the bigger teams

Paddy Durcan of Mayo poses with a supporter for a selfie with the cup after his side's victory in the NFL Division 1 final on Sunday. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile Expand

Paddy Durcan of Mayo poses with a supporter for a selfie with the cup after his side's victory in the NFL Division 1 final on Sunday. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Kevin McStay has had a near flawless seven months as Mayo manager, with so many boxes ticked.

Among those boxes is the capacity to say the right things at the right time. Easy when you’re winning, but then it’s often from the position of strength that winning consistently gives you that you can afford to rail against the hand you have been dealt if you so choose.

