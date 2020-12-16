| 7.1°C Dublin

Wise money is on Dublin but here's what Mayo must do to have any chance of ending 69-year famine

Pat Spillane

Maybe I am missing something, but here we are at the height of the football championship just days before the All-Ireland final and – all I’m hearing about is the dominance of the Dubs, the crisis in the GAA and the death of the Leinster championship.

Sorry, I’m not going to give my tuppence on this topic today. I’m not joining the baying mob.

There is a time and place in the months ahead when we can gather our thoughts and reflect calmly on the issues.

