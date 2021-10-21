| 5.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Winds of change blowing through GAA’s corridors of power

Donnchadh Boyle

Proposal ‘B’ gathering momentum but new dawn in the offing regardless of Special Congress

Ard-stiúrthóir of the GAA, Tom Ryan, during the Special Congress media briefing at the GAA Museum at Croke Park. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Ard-stiúrthóir of the GAA, Tom Ryan, during the Special Congress media briefing at the GAA Museum at Croke Park. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Ard-stiúrthóir of the GAA, Tom Ryan, during the Special Congress media briefing at the GAA Museum at Croke Park. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Ard-stiúrthóir of the GAA, Tom Ryan, during the Special Congress media briefing at the GAA Museum at Croke Park. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

As yesterday’s media briefing in the Croke Park Museum wore on, the questions dug deeper into the hypotheticals.

In the place where the GAA’s history and tradition are enshrined and curated, with Larry McCarthy and Tom Ryan’s public backing for proposal ‘B’, the likelihood of the organisation cutting loose from the provincial roots that have sustained it for well over a century became much more tangible.

Their public backing merited a deeper dive into the consequences of what would happen should motion 19, as it will be known on Saturday, be adopted. It won’t be definitive. The GAA’s voting system is complex and significant opposition remains, but it could influence those undecided counties to spin the wheel of change.

Most Watched

Privacy