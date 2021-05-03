| 6.5°C Dublin

‘Win in ’94 proved we weren’t one-hit wonders’

Down hero Linden has finally hung up his boots after proving class is permanent by playing into his fifties

Mickey Linden: &ldquo;I suppose I managed to get away from players. The fact that I was able to dodge a lot of the sort of tackles where you might end up getting injured…&rdquo; Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Conor McKeon

“Covid forced me into retirement,” laughs Mickey Linden. “That’s my story anyway.”

In July, Linden – the 1994 Footballer of the Year – will turn 58. It’s fair to say he hasn’t aged like most of his contemporaries.

