‘Win in ’94 proved we weren’t one-hit wonders’

“Covid forced me into retirement,” laughs Mickey Linden. “That’s my story anyway.”

In July, Linden – the 1994 Footballer of the Year – will turn 58. It’s fair to say he hasn’t aged like most of his contemporaries.

For one, he played inter-county until he was 40. All of 22 years after making his debut in a league game against Meath in November of 1981.

For context: assuming Stephen Cluxton is still on the go this December, he will share with Linden the distinction of being an active inter-county player in their fifth decade.

It’s not an urban myth either that Linden remained one of the four or five quickest players on the Down panel when he finally called it a day.

Or that his retirement came about as a result of Paddy O’Rourke’s preference for fresh blood, even if Linden felt that after 22 seasons and at 40 years of age, he had still more to give to Down.

That was a full 15 years before his last foray onto the national consciousness.

In September 2018, footage of the 55-year-old Linden kicking a point for Mayobridge in a reserve championship final went predictably viral.

It wasn’t some tap-over free either.

The clips shows Linden, grey but remarkably lithe for a man of his vintage, taking possession of the ball, and selling his marker that he was going to go down the line before checking back, dummying his way past retreating Burren forward Kevin Ryan and slotting the ball over the bar from around 40 metres.

The date of the game added poignancy.

It happened 27 years to the day since Linden helped Down beat Meath in the 1991 All-Ireland final, a pioneering victory in that it was a first for any Ulster county since 1968 and began a run of four straight years in which Sam Maguire wintered in Ulster.

It wasn’t his final act as a club footballer either.

Linden played bits and pieces in 2019, coming on for Mayobridge’s third team when called upon.

But that’s all finished now.

In April, it was reported that 22,000 people in Northern Ireland with valid driving theory tests were now in a queue waiting to take a practical test.

Linden works as a driving instructor. He hasn’t had anyone in the car since last December. Soon he’ll begin working through the backlog.

So any notion of yet another comeback with Mayobridge is gone.

“Not now,” he stresses.

“Not given the fact that I’m going to be so busy in work. I started to play a bit of golf in lockdown. I’ll look in that direction now.”

Linden puts his longevity down to two factors: the successful avoidance of major injury and his extraordinary natural speed.

The first of those factors, like most of the things Mickey Linden achieved in sport, is closely connected to the second.

“I suppose I managed to get away from players,” he says with alarming understatement.

“The fact that I was able to dodge a lot of the sort of tackles where you might end up getting injured…”

And the pace?

“It’s genes. I think that’s it. I’ve been told I’ve got a lot of fast-twitch fibres. And that allows me to be a sprinter. It’s just in the make-up. And when you’ve got it in the make-up, you can maximise it.”

In 2008, Linden joined Dunleer Athletics Clubs at the behest of former Tyrone footballer and athletics coach, Patsy Forbes, who he bumped into at an Ulster Writers’ Association function in Donegal.

A year later, he won two golds at the Irish Over-45 Athletics Championships in Tullamore for the 100 metres and long jump.

At 50, he competed in the 2014 Masters World Indoor Athletics Championships in Budapest, running in the 60 metres having earlier set an Irish record of 7.86 seconds.

He reached the semi-finals and finished 14th in the world.

All that, despite the fact that he had only started athletics-specific training in his mid-forties.

When Linden watches Gaelic football now, he recognises the advancements made on physical and mental preparation, as well as a complete revolution in the tactical side of the sport. But one simple truth prevails: speed kills.

Pace remains as deadly a weapon now for men like Jack McCaffrey and Ryan McHugh as it was for Linden in his pomp.

“It really is,” he insists. “If somebody doesn’t have it, you’re never going to be able to put it into them. It’s something you’re born with.

“And it’s a huge weapon.”

How would he have fared against McCaffrey in a sprint for a loose ball?

“I have no idea. But I’d have enjoyed that one.”

Football’s prizes were slowly acquired.

He was 28 before he got his hands on an Ulster medal with Down in his 10th season and 31 when he won Footballer of the Year in 1994.

“You take it in your stride at the time. But the euphoria of it all was phenomenal,” Linden recalls.

“Growing up, it’s your dream to play for you county. And then, to win an All-Ireland, it’s phenomenal.

“They’re memories now. But they’re great to have. And we’re close. The friendships are still there.”

Their legacy is enshrined.

Not just for becoming the first team from Ulster to bring Sam Maguire to the province in 23 years, but coming back to win it again in ’94.

It’s an important distinction.

Derry, serial league winners around that time, managed but one All-Ireland.

Armagh in 2002 and Cork in 2010 are equally relevant and more recent examples of teams who achieved remarkable competitive consistency, winning regularly at league and provincial level. But ultimate success remained singular.

In the summer of 1991, Pete McGrath took the Down team for a training camp to Gormanston in Co Meath.

After training that morning, they set off for Croke Park to take in the second of the Dublin/Meath saga that had he nation agog for so much of that summer.

It hadn’t crossed any of the Down players’ minds that the game, the unfolding epic or the either of the teams involved might have any relevance to their own seasonal aspirations.

“We drew with Derry in the first game in ’91,” Linden remembers.

“Then we beat them in the replay. And for me, that was the making of our team.”

When they beat Donegal by eight points in an Ulster final a few weeks later, it didn’t register much of a reading on the national football Richter Scale, given the fallout of Dublin/Meath.

It wasn’t just that in ’91, an Ulster team hadn’t won an All-Ireland in 23 years; it was that only two had even contested finals since then, Armagh in 1977 and Tyrone in ’86.

Both were filleted by members of football’s long-established hierarchy, Dublin and Kerry.

“At that time,” Linden recalls, “the teams coming out of Leinster and Munster, they didn’t have any fear for whichever team came out of Ulster. Or probably Connacht, for that matter.”

It’s in this context that Down’s achievement in winning in both ’91 and ’94 shimmers still.

For their first All-Ireland, they took out Kerry and then Meath. Three years later, it was Cork and Dublin.

Down changed everything.

“The first stop was actually in Drogheda,” Linden recalls of that first journey home with Sam Maguire.

“There was a huge crowd there. It was amazing. We stopped in Dundalk. We stopped at the border.

“We stopped at Killeavy in Armagh – they had a huge crowd out as well. It was an unreal. And then we had 30,000 in Newry. It was unbelievable.

“ The fact we won in ’91, I would think, gave the other teams, Donegal and Derry, the confidence to think, ‘Right, we’re not far away. We’ve played Down so many times and we know at a given time, we can beat them as well.

“That proved to be the case in ’92 and ’93. I think the fact that we did it gave them the confidence that they could do it.

“But for us, winning it again in ’94, it proves you’re not a one-hit wonder. It proves you’re a great team over a period of time.”