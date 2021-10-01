‘Will we ever cop on to ourselves in this county?’ – Mayo chief slams critics and dismisses backroom team speculation

Mayo selector Ciarán McDonald, left, and Jordan Flynn sit on the field after defeat to Tyrone

THE Mayo GAA chairman last night denied stories that two members of James Horan’s backroom team stood down in the wake of their disappointing All-Ireland final defeat to Tyrone last month.

According to a detailed report in the 'Mayo News', Liam Moffatt was asked to clarify the status of iconic former Mayo forward, Ciarán McDonald, and James Burke at a meeting of the county board in Castlebar last night.

Both men have been part of Horan’s managerial setup since the beginning of his second stint in charge in late 2018.

“Nobody has stepped down from anything,” Moffatt is quoted as saying.

The chairman insisted that “everything will be clarified” after a scheduled review of the season between Horan and members of the Mayo executive.

“There’s no truth in the rumour that anybody is stepping down.”

Moffatt added that “questions have to be asked,” about the source of the rumours of McDonald’s and Burke’s exits.

“They certainly didn’t come from the County Board or the backroom team,” he asserted. “I’m not sure where these rumours came from but we’re clarifying now, there’s no truth to that.”

'The Mayo News' also report that clubs will be given the opportunity to submit questions for Horan ahead of that review, which is scheduled for next month.

“What will be in the review will be all aspects of performance,” Moffatt outlined.

“You’re looking at an open and honest discussion on the technical, tactical, psychological and physical sides of it. Those four pillars encompass nearly everything.

“Obviously logistics will be discussed; is there learnings for the County Board in terms of supporting the players and management? Is there learnings for the management team?

“Those questions will be asked, and constructive criticism and constructive feedback from clubs is welcomed. We want to find solutions.”

At the same meeting County Board secretary Dermot Butler was scathing about some of the social media commentary about the Mayo squad in the wake of the final.

"I find it absolutely disgusting that these very same people that were ringing me, begging me for tickets in the week leading up to the final, and telling me what great supporters they were, can turn on our county players like that.

“It just baffles me,” he said.

“As soon as the match was over, ‘McDonald and James Burke are gone’. ‘Horan has to go’. ‘Bring in Jim Gavin’. “Will we ever cop on to ourselves in this county?

“Some of the comments that went up on social media were absolutely appalling.

“These are amateur players that give up a lot of their family time to bring us on the crest of a wave for the last 10 or 12 years. And for some of them to be treated like that, I find it absolutely disgusting.”