| 9.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Will there be fool’s gold at end of league rainbow?

Ciaran Whelan

Lee Gannon may get some game-time for Dublin during the league. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Lee Gannon may get some game-time for Dublin during the league. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Lee Gannon may get some game-time for Dublin during the league. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Lee Gannon may get some game-time for Dublin during the league. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

The time has finally come – the return to action for the country’s elite Gaelic footballers. Sorry, they aren’t ‘elite’, of course, or so they found out a few months back when other sportspeople around the country got the green light to return to competitive mode.

As venues such as Dalyer, Richmond Park, Tallaght Stadium and Oriel Park, not to forget the likes of Ferrcarrig Park and Markets Fields, echoed to the shouts of “howzee ref?”, “man on!”, “house” etc the nation’s Gaelic footballers had to bid their time. Now it has arrived for them, the hurlers making their long-awaited comeback last weekend.

Most Watched

Privacy