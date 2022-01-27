Wicklow’s Seanie Furlong retires from inter county game

Wicklow sharpshooter Seanie Furlong has retired from the intercounty game.

The Kiltegan man has informed manager Colin Kelly that he won't be available for the new campaign, bringing a 14 season career to an end.

Furlong made his debut under the great Mick O'Dwyer in 2008. And he played that summer as the Garden county stunned Kieran McGeeney's Kildare in Croke Park in the Leinster championship and secured Wicklow's first win at headquarters.

And from there on he was a leading light for his side with a pair of promotions from division four and their All-Ireland run in 2009 - which saw them beat Fermanagh, Cavan and Down in the back door to reach the last 12 in the race for Sam Maguire - among the highlights.

Furlong was one of the longest serving players in the game along with the likes of Ross Munnelly and Niall McNamee (both 2003), Michael McCann (2005) and Neil McGee (2007) at the top of that table.

Wicklow start their NFL division three campaign away to Westmeath on Sunday.