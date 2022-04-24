Wicklow too strong for Laois after nine-goal Leinster SFC feast in Aughrim

Kevin Quinn of Wicklow shoots to score his side's fifth goal, despite pressure from Laois' Patrick O’Keane. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

A day of days for Wicklow football in Aughrim.

A win over Laois, their first in the championship since 1986. The same Laois that won by 12 points at the same venue just six weeks ago when last they met.

Unburdened by local expectation after a spring in which they were relegated back to Division 4 and endured the associated upheaval of a change in management, they produced a dominant performance.

By half-time here, they had scored 3-11 from 16 scoring chances, leaving local expert searching for a reference for a better half of football from a Wicklow team.

Laois, in the early stages of rebuilding under Billy Sheehan, were porous here but the day was about Wicklow players who have had far more bad days than good in recent times all purring and humming together.

Kevin Quinn scored 3-0 from full-forward, his third goal early in the second half killing any last hope from Laois that they could use the wind in Aughrim to the same clinical effect as the home side had in the first half.

Mark Kenny kicked 0-5 in that first half from five shots while captain Dean Healy, was superb as both a link man and as a kick-out target, the method from which he set up Quinn’s second goal.

Laois were much less certain in attack.

They used the full width of the pitch to try and breach the Wicklow defence in the first half, with Patrick O’Sullivan and Dylan Kavanagh playmaking from either flank.

But Wicklow were disciplined and absorbed Laois’s attacks more often than not.

Evan O’Carroll started well, playing a brilliant pass for Gary Walsh for an early Laois goal, scoring from a tight angle and almost assisting for another goal.

But Wicklow studiously built a 3-11 to 2-3 half-time lead.

By the time Quinn rounded off his hat-trick, Wicklow led by 16 points.

A late Walsh goal made the final score line slightly more palatable for Laois but the day, emphatically, was Wicklow’s.

Scorers:

Wicklow: K Quinn 3-0, M Kenny 0-5, E Darcy 1-2 (0-2f), P O’Toole 1-1, M Jackson 0-3 (3f), D Healy 0-2, D Fitzgerald, A Maher 0-1 each.

Laois: G Walsh 2-2 (0-1f, 0-1 ’45), P O’Sullivan 1-1, M Barry (3f), P Kingston (1m, 1f) 0-3 each, S O’Flynn 1-0, E O’Carroll 0-2, B Byrne 0-1.

TEAMS -

WICKLOW – M Jackson; M Stone, P O’Keane, T Moran; N Devereux, A Maher, Z Cullen; P O’Toole, JP Hurley; R Stokes, D Healy, D Fitzgerald; K Kenny, K Quinn, E Darcy. Subs: O Cullen for Fitzgerald (48), O McGraynor for Darcy (59), A Murphy for Stokes (74)

LAOIS – M Byron; T Collins, M Timmons, A Mohan; D Kavanagh, J O’Loughlin, B Byrne; K Lillis, S O’Flynn; D O’Reilly, E Lowry, P O’Sullivan; M Barry, E O’Carroll, G Walsh. Subs: A Farrell for Kavanagh (h-t), P Kingston for Lillis (42), S Moore for Lowry (57), C Doyle for O’Loughlin (59), S Greene for Mohan (74)

REF: F Kelly (Longford)