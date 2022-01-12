Wicklow start 2022 campaign with win over Wexford

Kevin O'Grady of Wexford in action against Zach Cullen of Wicklow during the O'Byrne Cup Group B match at Bray Emmets GAA Club in Bray, Wicklow. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Wicklow have gotten their 2022 campaign underway in earnest with a hard-fought 1-11 to 1-7 win over close neighbours Wexford in the O’Byrne Cup.

After Covid-19 forced their scheduled opener against Meath to be postponed, this was new manager Colin Kelly’s first chance to have a look at his new troops ahead of the national league at the end of the month.

The game, taking place in a cold and wet Bray Emmets, took a while to truly get going.

Wexford led at the break 0-6 to 1-2, after a tepid first-half that saw late frees from Ben Brosnan cancelled out a well-taken Kevin Quinn goal for the hosts.

Wicklow, who were guilty of reckless shooting that saw them record nine wides in the first-half, got into gear in the second-half with the introduction of Padraig O’Toole.

Quinn, whose laser-guided shooting had bagged Blessington their first county title in 38 years in 2021, gave Wicklow back the impetus with three finely struck efforts.

Even after substitute Robbie Brooks bagged Wexford a goal from a good Conor Carty set-up, Wicklow were unfazed and finished strong to pick up the four-point win; Paul Cunningham rounding out the day with a late score.

Scorers – Wicklow: K Quinn 1-5; P Cunningham 0-3 (2f); O Cullen 0-1; C Byrne 0-1; E Darcy 0-1. Wexford: B Brosnan 0-3 (2f), R Brooks 1-0; N Hughes 0-2; S Ryan 0-1; C Carty 0-1.

Wicklow: M Jackson; P O’Keane, O Devereux, E Murtagh; A Maher, Z Cullen, A Murphy; D Healy, N Donnelly; C Maguire, M Kenny, C McDonald; O Cullen, K Quinn, P Cunningham. Subs: P O’Toole for Cullen (HT), J Snell for Devereux (48), E Darcy for Donnelly (51), C Byrne for McDonald (56), G Fogarty for Murphy (62), S O’Dowd for Cunningham (70).

Wexford: D Brooks; G Staples, G Sheehan, R Barron; J Rossiter, N Rossiter, C Carty; G Malone, N Hughes; C Feeney, D O’Toole, S Ryan; J Tubritt, E Nolan, B Brennan. Subs: L O’Connor for Staples (44), R Brooks for Tubritt (44), A Tobin for Hughes (47), T Byrne for Ryan (52), M Rossiter for Nolan (52), K O’Grady for O’Toole (52), D Furlong for Rossiter (58), E Porter for O’Connor (63), J O’Leary for Brosnan (66).

Referee: Dan Stynes.