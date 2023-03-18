Wicklow slip up in promotion push as Wexford snatch Division Four draw with late free

WICKLOW saw their promotion hopes severely dented when a Ben Brosnan free six minutes into additional time handed Wexford a dramatic draw in this Allianz National Football League Division 4 clash at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Oisin McConville's side looked to have done enough to gain the victory they so badly needed with two second-half Eoin Darcy goals handing them a lifeline on two separate occasions, but indiscipline in defence was to prove costly as they handed sub Brosnan the opportunity to bring the sides level from a forty metre free.

With Wexford already confined to Division 4 football for another season, Wicklow Manager Oisin McConville will not be fooled by the end result, particularly as this was a game when they had several opportunities of putting the home side away, but the dropping of a point will now almost certainly see them confined to the lower division for another season.

Sean Nolan pointed Wexford in front after two minutes but with Eoin Darcy showing brightly in attack for the visitors, the sides were deadlocked at 0-4 apiece after thirteen minutes.

Wexford went on to register a couple of nice points through Sean Nolan and Cian Hughes, with Mark Rossiter also finding the target from a free, but Wicklow through sub Cian O'Sullivan and Darcy remained in contention.

It was Wexford who finished the half with points from Brian Molloy and Kevin O'Grady to lead 0-9 to 0-7 at the interval.

Wexford opened the second half with an impressive scoring burst registering points through Cian Hughes and Eoghan Nolan, while an Eoin Darcy pointed free helped the visitors lift the early second half siege.

Wexford had edged into a 0-12 to 0-9 lead and looked quite comfortable, but suddenly the game turned on a forty-ninth minute penalty when Eoin Darcy, after being fouled, picked himself up to shoot low to the net leaving the sides level 0-12 to 1-9.

Wexford introduced the experienced Brosnan and he made his presence felt with a quick point, which was followed by efforts from Nolan and Brosnan once again to stretch Wexford back in front, 0-15 to 1-9.

Wexford were still leading 0-17 to 1-12 when Wicklow launched an attack with Jack Kirwan seeing his point attempt rebound off the upright but Eoin Darcy reacted quickest to fire the loose ball to the net, giving the Garden County side a 2-12 to 0-17 lead.

A Mark Rossiter point on seventy minutes had the sides back level, but five minutes into additional time it was Eoin Darcy's free that pointed Wicklow back in front. With the final kick of the game, Brosnan pointed a free to give his side a share of the points.

Wexford: B Brosnan (3f) 0-5; C Hughes 0-3; S Nolan, R Brooks, M Rossiter (1m, 1f), E Nolan (1f) 0-2 each; B Molloy, N Hughes, KO'Grady 0-1 each.

Wicklow: E Darcy (1-0 pen, 6f) 2-6; D Healy (0-3), M Kenny (0-2), C O'Sullivan (f), C McDonald 0-1 each.

Wexford: D Brooks 7; B Cushe 6, B Molloy 6, M furlong 7; C Walsh 6, P Hughes 7, G Malone 7; E Nolan 7, N Hughes 7; S Nolan 6, R Brooks 6, C Hughes 7; K O'Grady 6 , C Kinsella 6, M Rossiter 6. Subs: G Sheehan 7 for Kinsella (ht), B Brosnan 8 for C Hughes (50), C Carty 6 for R Brooks (64), R Waters for S Nolan (69).

Wicklow: M Jackson 7; M Stone 7, E Murtagh, 7 C. McDonald 6; K Furlong 6, P O'Keane 7, Z Cullen 7; D Healy 8, P O'Toole 8; J Kirwan 7, J P Hurley 7, T Moran 6; M Kenny 7, K Quinn 6, E Darcy 9. Subs: C O'Sullivan 7 for Quinn (inj. 27), A Maher 7 for Furlong (43), J McCall 6 for Moran (54), S Murphy for McDonald (67), A Murphy for Kirwan (69).

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare).