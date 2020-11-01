Wicklow see off Wexford to set up Leinster quarter-final against Meath

Mark Rossiter of Wexford in action against Rory Finn of Wicklow

EIGHT days on from securing promotion from Division 4 in Wexford Park, Wicklow again beat the home team this afternoon, this time to book their spot in next Sunday’s Leinster SFC quarter-final against Meath.

Davy Burke’s team were full value for it too.

They weathered the storm in the first half, limited Wexford’s lead to just two points, despite playing into a ferocious wind and driving rain.

Vitally, they scored two goals – one in either half – and allowed Wexford no such chances.

They also benefitted from some Wexford indiscipline, with two players from the home side black carded in the second half.

In Seáne Furlong, Wicklow possessed an outlet to make ball stick when they went direct in the second half.

In the first, Wexford chipped away but in the conditions, didn’t make the most of the big men, Nick Doyle and Eoghan Nolan, who they continuously aimed for.

Other than a couple of nice long range points, one each from Alan Tobin and Mark Rossiter, their first half scoring was consigned to placed balls – five Ben Brosnan frees and a single mark from Nolan.

Having established a heavily wind-assisted 0-6 to 0-2 lead, Wexford were hit by a goal from Wicklow captain, Dean Healy.

He ambled through the middle, absorbing a couple of hits, but managed to snap a low shot beyond Mark Jackson in the Wexford goal.

Given the conditions – a hard rain blew in sheets from the scoreboard end toward the town end – Wexford’s two point lead scarcely seemed enough of a half-time buffer.

Wexford scored the first point of the second half but from there, Wicklow took over. They hit four in a row, three from Furlong, before Conor Byrne surged through to score the goal that put them clear.

He was injured in the act but as the weather deteriorated, so too did the likelihood of Wexford turning the game around.

S Furlong 0-4 (2f), C Byrne 1-1 (0-1f), D Healy 1-0, G Murphy, P O’Toole, R Finn, M Jackson (’45) 0-1 each. Wexford: B Brosnan 0-5 (5f), A Tobin 0-2 (1f), M Rossiter, D Waters, E Nolan (m), M O’Connor, 0-1 each.M Jackson; E Murtagh, J Snell, P O’Kane; D Devereaux, N Donnelly, D Hayden; R Finn, D Healy; M Kenny, P O’Toole, A Maher; C Byrne, J Sherran, S Furlong. Subs: E Darcy for Kenny (54), G Murphy for Byrne (56 inj), O Manning for Devereaux (58), C O’Brien for Sherran (63)I Meegan; M O’Connor, G Sheehan, C Carty; G Malone, E Porter, B Malone; N Hughes, L Coleman; A Tobin, E Nolan, D Shanley; M Rossiter, N Doyle, B Brosnan. Subs: K O’Grady for Rossiter (34), J Tubritt for Brosnan (46 inj), P Hughes for Shanley (51), D Waters for Doyle (60), T Byrne for Coleman (61)M Deegan (Laois)

Online Editors