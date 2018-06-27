Wicklow minors cause massive upset after beating Dublin in Leinster championship

Wicklow cemented second spot in Group 1 of the Electric Ireland Leinster MFC when accounting for Dublin in glorious sunshine at Parnell Park last night.

The contest started with Dublin’s Mark Lavin and Wicklow’s Matthew Ging trading points inside the opening five minutes before Seán Doody handed Wicklow the early initiative with a well-taken score in the eighth minute.

Matters deteriorated for the hosts as the contest evolved with their use of possession leaving a lot to be desired and a more clinical Wicklow side put daylight between the teams in the 12th minute as wing-back Kevin Quinn timed his run to perfection to fire an unerring finish across Seán Bohan from eight yards.

Dublin managed to finally raise their game thanks to points from Lavin, Liam McGovern and Matthew Dunne but a defensive lapse of horrendous proportions allowed Eoin Darcy all the time in the world to push Wicklow 2-4 to 0-4 ahead at the interval.

Dublin’s fortunes failed to improve after the break as they struggled to make any impression against a well-organised Wicklow defence with the visitors increasing their lead through a 40th-minute free from Ging.

It proved one of just two scores for Wicklow in the second half but was more than sufficient given Dublin’s difficulties up front with two points from Enda Cashman and efforts by substitutes Robbie Bolger and Conor Murray of little value by full-time.

Scorers – Wicklow: M Ging 0-4 (2f), K Quinn, E Darcy 1-0 each; S Doody, J Fleming Foran 0-1 each. Dublin: M Lavin, E Cashman 0-2 each; M Dunne, L McGovern, C Murray, R Bolger 0-1 each.

Wicklow – B Fennell; F O’Carroll, S Kearney, T Moran; K Quinn, O Cullen, G Fogarty; E Byrne, S Doody; A Barrett, C Maguire, J Keogh; M Ging, E Darcy, A Foley. Subs: C McDonald for Barrett (49), C Grimes for Byrne (52), J Fleming Foran for Ging (58), S Cranley for Doody (62).

Dublin – S Bohan; E Farquharson, A Fearon, A Rafter; M O’Leary, E Cashman, M Lavin; S Foran, E Adamson; C Hennessy, M Dunne, L McGovern; S Guiden, L Swan, D Smith. Subs: D McLoughney for McGovern (h-t), C McManus for Dunne (h-t), C Murray for Hennessy (h-t), R Bolger for Smith (40), M Grogan for Farquharson (44), L Dunne for Grogan (53, BC).

REF – D Fedigan (Louth)

Online Editors