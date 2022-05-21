Wicklow kick off Tailteann Cup with win over Waterford in front of small crowd in Aughrim

21 May 2022; Kevin Quinn of Wicklow in action against Waterford players, left to right, Aaron Beresford, Liam Fennell and Shane Doyle during the Tailteann Cup Preliminary Round match between Wicklow and Waterford at County Grounds in Aughrim, Wicklow. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

With championship weather but a January crowd, the Tailteann Cup got off to an inauspicious start in Aughrim.

Only time will tell what the future holds for the Tailteann Cup. The noises at last week’s launch, which featured players from all of the competing counties with the exception of New York and London, were overwhelmingly positive. But history suggests it could struggle to establish itself.

The Tommy Murphy cup only lasted five years, dying a slow death as it went, essentially shunned by the teams it was supposed to assist.

But there’s evidence too that a second tier can provide a significant platform. Late in 1991, Clare won an All-Ireland ‘B’ title before striking for an historic Munster title the following year. And despite its reception, the Tommy Murphy Cup proved useful.

Wicklow won that competition in 2007, won their first Leinster championship game in Croke Park the following year and in 2009, they took out Fermanagh, Cavan and Down in a roller coaster summer under Mick O’Dwyer. Antrim were Tommy Murphy champions in 2008 and 12 months later contested their first Ulster final in 39 years, beating Donegal and Cavan.

Whether the Tailteann Cup can spawn similar stories remains to be seen. And in Aughrim, only a few hundred turned out to see the birth of the new competition.

Saturday afternoon is a difficult time to draw in crowds but those who were there saw Wicklow find their stride in the second half and run out convincing winners.

The first 35 minutes represented a low-key start to the new competition. Waterford played with the aid of the breeze but found it hard to manage and it was Wicklow’s Dean Healy who had the honour of kicking the first score of the Tailteann Cup. At the other end, Ephie Fitzgerald’s men kicked seven wides before half time but saw Brian Lynch land two nice scores.

Wicklow were much more efficient in front of goal, kicking just two wides in the entire match but they weren’t exactly fluid in attack either early on. Padraig O’Toole punched holes and Mark Kenny snaffled two points but the game felt laboured in the first half as the sides felt each other out. Wicklow led by four at one stage but Waterford did just enough to keep in touch at half time, trailing 0-8 to 0-5.

Wicklow had the breeze in the second half and with their full forward line of Kevin Quinn, Eoin Darcy and Mark Kenny motoring, they started to look much more dangerous. They were four clear before they struck for the first goal of the game. Quinn captilised after a long delivery hopped over the head of Darcy and his marker. Quinn finished to the net from a tight angle and from there, there was no doubt the Garden men would be progressing.

Wicklow tails were up now and Darcy grabbed their next goal, finishing after unselfish play from Quinn. Minutes later, Darcy hit the bar with another attempt, only to retrieve it for a point.

Healy was shown a black card but Wicklow remained in control. Goalkeeper Mark Jackson kicked four fine points from frees, using the breeze beautifully to keep things ticking over for the home side. Quinn grabbed Wicklow’s third goal from the penalty spot before Brian Looby grabbed a consolation goal late on for Waterford but there had long since been no doubt that Wicklow would march on to play the winners of Sunday’s clash between Wexford and Offaly next weekend.

“It‘s great to get a win in Aughrim again it’s a fortress once more,” said Wicklow’s Alan Costello, joint manager of the side alongside Gary Duffy.

“We’ve had some poor games and results this year but having beaten Laois here and now Waterford here, I know we are on the road next week but it’s great that we are making it a fortress once more.”

SCORERS – Wicklow: K Quinn 2-1 (1-0pen) E Darcy 1-3 (2f), M Jackson (4f), M Kenny (1m) 0-4 each, D Healy 0-2, P O’Toole, O McGraynor 0-1 each.

Waterford: J Curry 0-4 (2f), B Looby 1-0, D Corcoran (2f), B Lynch 0-2 each, D Ryan, G Duffy 0-1 each.

Wicklow: M Jackson; M Stone, P O’Keane, T Moran; N Devereux, Z Cullen, O Cullen; P O’Toole, JP Hurley; A Murphy, D Healy, D Fitzgerald; M Kenny, K Quinn, E Darcy SUBS: R Stokes for Hurley (HT), O McGraynor for Fitzgerald (52), J Kirwan for Devereux (53), C O Corrain for O’Sullivan (54), J Treacy for Murphy, M Cullen for Darcy (both 65)

Waterford: A Beresford; L Fennell, D O Cathasaigh, M Kiely; D Ryan, D Hallihan, B Looby; J Curry, M Curry; C Murray, D Corcoran, J O’Sullivan; S Curry, T O’Connell, B Lynch SUBS: J Walsh for S Curry (40), T Guiry for Lynch (47), G Duffy for O’Connell (54), J Keane for Murray (61),



Referee: D Coldrick (Meath)