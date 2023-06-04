Wicklow close Tailteann Cup campaign with impressive win over Limerick

Limerick 1-10 Wicklow 2-14

Wicklow turned in a fine team display to end their Tailteann Cup campaign with a victory over a Limerick side already assured of top spot in Group Three.

Indeed, had it not been for a single-point loss to Carlow in the opening round Oisin McConville’s side would have had much more than pride to play for.

Limerick manager Mark Fitzgerald will be left to rue a disappointing performance from his side, who won the group thanks to comfortable wins over Longford and Carlow last month.

Goals from John Paul Nolan and Jack Kirwan, one in either half, helped the Leinster side to victory, despite a second-half fight back from Limerick – which included a superbly executed penalty from captain, Iain Corbett.

The Treaty led 0-3 to 0-1 early on before Wicklow found some form up front. A run of 1-5 unanswered put the Garden County in firm control. This included scores from goalkeeper Mark Jackson as well as efforts from John Paul Nolan and Conor Fee. Their goal, on 26 minutes, arrived when Nolan collected a Eoin Darcy delivery, rounded the cover and finished low to the net.

Limerick would close the half with two points, a Hugh Bourke score and a third James Naughton free. Wicklow led 1-6 to 0-5 at half-time.

There was a wasted James Naughton goal chance seconds after the restart, he took too long to shoot and Jackson pushed the effort onto the metalwork and away.

This scare helped Wicklow come back to life and they pulled double scores clear, 1-9 to 0-6, by the 50th minute. The impressive Dean Healy was on target, while Fee and Kirwan also chipped in. Limerick were wasteful, perhaps too relaxed given their safe passage into the last eight.

But then a run of 1-3 to 0-1 made a contest of this. Cathal Downes and the surging Brian Donovan both kicked over before Corbett’s penalty after Robbie Bourke was fouled under a dropping ball.

The immediate Kirwan goal, aided by a deflection, pulled Wicklow further clear. Then came the sealing scores from Fee and Healy as Limerick hunted a second goal – to no avail.

These sides will meet again in Division Three next season, after Limerick’s relegation and Wicklow’s promotion. Wicklow’s season has been full of ups and downs, with a Leinster Championship win in contrast to two defeats to Carlow and Longford, which cost them any hope of knockout football beyond this weekend.

Scorers for Limerick: J Naughton 0-3 (0-3 frees); I Corbett 1-0 (pen); B Donovan 0-2; P Nash, H Bourke, C Sheehan, C Downes, K Ryan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Wicklow: JP Nolan 1-3 (0-1 free, 0-1 mark); J Kirwan 1-1; M Jackson (0-3 frees), C Fee (0-1 free) D Healy 0-3 each; M Kenny 0-1.

Limerick: A O’Sullivan 5; C Woulfe 5, S O’Dea 6, B Fanning 6; B Coleman 6, I Corbett 7, T McCarthy 6; C McSweeney 6, C Fahy 6; A Enright 5, B Donovan 7, C Sheehan 7; J Naughton 6, H Bourke 6, P Nash 7.

Subs: C Downes 7 for Enright (half-time), J Liston 6 for Coleman (45), K Ryan 6 for Naughton (53) R Bourke 6 for Nash (53), D Connolly 6 for Woulfe (60)

Wicklow: M Jackson 8; E Murtagh 7, P McLoughlin 6, M Stone 6; M Nolan 6, P O’Keane 6, M Kenny 7; D Healy 9, P O’Toole 7; C Fee 8, T Moran 6, J Kirwan 8; JP Nolan 8, J Prendergast 6, E Darcy 7.

Subs: T Maher 6 for McLoughlin (half-time), K Furlong 6 for Moran (half-time), F O’Shea 6 for Keogh (61), C O’Sullivan 6 for Darcy (68), J McCall 6 for Prendergast (70).

Referee: B Griffin (Kerry)