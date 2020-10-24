Wicklow claim NFL Division 4 title with commanding win over Wexford

Wicklow manager Davy Burke gives a team talk in the drinks break during the Allianz Football League Division 4 win over Wexford at Chadwicks Wexford Park. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Wicklow stepped up to the plate delivering a fully-deserved three-point victory over Wexford in this Allianz National Football League Division 4 game at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

The Garden County needed the win to secure promotion and also deliver the Division 4 title and this never looked in doubt as they controlled this game for the most part, particularly into the elements through the second 35 minutes.

Through the opening half, Wexford managed to hold in mainly through the scoring of Ben Brosnan from placed balls, but with Conor Byrne, Seanie Furlong and keeper Mark Jackman with two huge frees it was the Garden County who led 0-6 to 0-4 at the interval.

Experienced Wicklow midfielders Padraig O'Toole and Dean Healy got to grips with the game on the resumption, continually driving their side forward scoring a point apiece in the process with driving runs through the defence.

When Wexford opened the second half with two quickfire points from Mark Rossiter and a Brosnan free to draw level, 0-6 each, it looked as if the home side would take control, but it was the O'Toole and Healy midfield combination that provided the springboard for the visitors.

With Rory Finn driving forward for two well-executed points along with Furlong frees, the eventual winners led 0-13 to 0-7 with five minutes remaining.

Wexford finished strongly with points from two Brosnan frees and Nick Doyle but it was Wicklow who held firm for a deserved

victory.



Wicklow: M Jackman (0-3 frees); P O'Keane, J Snell, E Murtagh; A Maher, N Donnelly, R Finn (0-2); P O'Toole (0-1), D Healy (0-1); D

Devereux (0-1), M Kenny, D Hayden; E Darcy, S Furlong (0-3 frees), C Byrne (0-2). Subs: G Murphy for Darcy (55), C O'Brien for Byrne (58), R O'Brien for Murtagh (66), J Sheeran for Furlong (68), O Manning for Maher (72).



Wexford: P Doyle; M O'Connor, G Sheehan, E Porter; G Malone, B Malone, S Ryan; N Hughes, D Waters; A Tobin (0-1), B Brosnan (0-6, 0-4 frees, 0-1, 45), K O'Grady; A Tobin (0-1), M Rossiter (0-2), J Tubritt. Subs: E Nolan for Tobin (inj. 38), N Doyle (0-1) for Waters (42), C Carty for Ryan (44), J Bealin for Tubritt (52), P Hughes for Rossiter (60).



Referee: D Hickey (Carlow).

Online Editors