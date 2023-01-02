| 1.9°C Dublin

Why ‘ultimate performance ninja’ Jonny Cooper will leave significant void after Dublin exit

Conor McKeon

Jonny Cooper of Dublin consoles Mayo goalkeeper Robert Hennelly at the end of the 2013 All-Ireland football final at Croke Park. Photo: David Maher / Sportsfile

Jonny Cooper of Dublin consoles Mayo goalkeeper Robert Hennelly at the end of the 2013 All-Ireland football final at Croke Park. Photo: David Maher / Sportsfile

Of the various ways to experience the final whistle blowing on your first All-Ireland, Jonny Cooper’s wasn’t quite what he’d spent all those hours fantasising about as a child.

As Joe McQuillan sounded the last blast to end a frenetic, crushingly physical final in 2013, Cooper was hunched over, vomiting in the stands. An accidental clash of heads with Andy Moran had left him dazed, concussed and nauseous.

