Why Oisin Mullin's AFL move could be a mortal blow to Mayo’s All-Ireland cause

When he first heard reports of Oisín Mullin’s damaged quad, in the build-up to last August’s All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin, John Casey instinctively feared the worst.

“I immediately thought our chances are gone without him,” the former Mayo forward-turned-pundit recalls.

“Now, as it happened, we did beat Dublin. But when I heard he was not fit to play in that game, I went, ‘Aw, for feck’s sake, we’re gone.’ That’s how good a player he is.”

And now, nearly three months later, comes the gut-punch news that Mullin himself will be gone soon too. Australia-bound, the latest in a line of gifted young Gaelic footballers swayed by the lure of a professional sporting career in the AFL.

And who can blame him?

By the same token, you could hardly blame Mayo GAA stakeholders and supporters if they are suddenly consumed by feelings of profound regret bordering on devastation, mingled with recrimination against those pilfering Aussies, not the player himself.

At time of going to press the story of Mullin’s imminent departure – first reported by The42.ie – had yet to be officially confirmed by his putative new employers, Geelong.

But it’s not exactly a bombshell: media speculation that the 21-year-old might take up the offer of an international rookie contract from one of several Aussie Rules admirers has rumbled on for over 18 months.

Ever since he was shortlisted to travel Down Under in April 2020, for a two-week trial that was aborted because of the fast-evolving pandemic, many in Mayo have been waiting for this watershed moment, hoping against hope that it wouldn’t transpire.

When Covid struck he had already launched his senior career during the opening salvoes of a disrupted Allianz League. Even at 20, he looked the part.

His speed and dynamism immediately caught the eye. And unlike many others of his callow vintage, he looked physically equipped to survive at elite level – a legacy, perhaps, of the culture that has developed in Mayo GAA over the past decade.

And since then? Well, safe to surmise he hasn’t flattered to deceive. Mullin has played in two All-Ireland senior finals. He has won an All-Star and Young Footballer of the Year award in his maiden campaign – and been nominated for the latter again this year.

It would be entirely misleading to describe him as the finished defensive article; the manner in which he was outfoxed by Con O’Callaghan and Cathal McShane in those two finals, yielding crucial goals for Dublin and Tyrone, would bolster the impression that the full-back line can be something of a discomfort zone.

But then most observers would agree that his explosive talents are best utilised in the half-back line – or even further afield.

Two players spring to mind when reflecting on what Mayo now stand to lose, and who they have lost before.

“It’s an absolutely huge blow to us. He was to be our leading light. He was our kind of new Lee Keegan,” says Casey.

He had yet to become quite that good … consider Keegan’s heroic contribution in Mullin’s absence (against Dublin) and then in the final (against Tyrone), when the young heir apparent made a solid, but far from spectacular, return from injury.

And the second player? Pearce Hanley, the rising Mayo star who made his SFC debut as a teen in 2007 – and then jetted out to the Brisbane Lions and the AFL, never to return to the green-and-red.

Hanley could have been a mainstay of the Mayo central diamond – be it at No 6, 8 or 11 – during a decade when his county fell tantalisingly short of the ultimate, year after heart-breaking year. The missing link? Perhaps … even if, in truth, no one can be sure.

For now, equally, no one can predict for how long Mullin will be lost to the GAA. “For Mayo’s sake, hopefully he’ll do a Ciarán Kilkenny!” says Casey, only half-in-jest, alluding to the brief AFL adventure of a young Dub rookie who would come back to win seven Celtic Crosses – and counting.

Tyrone know all about the benefits of coaxing back a player from Down Under (Conor McKenna) or, more pointedly, of persuading another ready-made All-Star (McShane) not to depart in the first place.

On the flip side, green-and-gold diehards still lamenting McKenna’s semi-final brace of goals last August have cause to wonder whether they might have scratched their seven-year All-Ireland itch … if only Mark O’Connor was now a Kerry player, not a Geelong Cat.

If Mullin makes a long-term success of his opportunity at the same club, it will represent a crushing blow to Mayo’s eternal pursuit of Sam Maguire. But the damage won’t end there.

Kilmaine play in a Mayo IFC semi-final against Mayo Gaels this Saturday; it’s fair to assume that Mullin will be pivotal to their chances. To go the distance and achieve senior status, just a year after winning a county junior title, would be some achievement.

Either way, however, the prospect of pushing on in 2022 now appears a more fraught challenge for such a small rural club.

“It’s the uncertainty,” says Casey. “Imagine Oisín Mullin’s club this morning. They probably knew. They’re in a county intermediate semi-final at the weekend – imagine how that’s hitting home for them.”

The RTÉ analyst is convinced that Westport’s evolution into a senior force in Mayo is “largely thanks to Lee Keegan” and the role model he has been for aspiring footballers in the tourist town. Kilmaine is a very different place, but Mullin promised to be the same type of magnet, attracting all-comers to the club.

Casey remembers the first time he saw this emerging teenage talent in the flesh, playing for Kilmaine.

“I just thought, ‘Once he gets the ball he’s gone.’ Those type of players are very, very hard to find – fellas who can get you out of trouble in a flash.”

And now, in a flash, he could be gone again.