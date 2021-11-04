| 6.2°C Dublin

Why Oisin Mullin's AFL move could be a mortal blow to Mayo’s All-Ireland cause

Mayo's Oisín Mullin in action against Tyrone in the All-Ireland SFC final at Croke Park. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Mayo's Oisín Mullin in action against Tyrone in the All-Ireland SFC final at Croke Park. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

When he first heard reports of Oisín Mullin’s damaged quad, in the build-up to last August’s All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin, John Casey instinctively feared the worst.

I immediately thought our chances are gone without him,” the former Mayo forward-turned-pundit  recalls.

“Now, as it happened, we did beat Dublin. But when I heard he was not fit to play in that game, I went, ‘Aw, for feck’s sake, we’re gone.’ That’s how good a player he is.”

