Why Mayo's win over Dublin ticks 11 out of 12 boxes in the Perfect-Game Checklist

The All-Ireland final being pushed out another week might pose problems for Mayo's rhythm, for their prep and for the nerves in the county having to dangle for four full weeks now.

It might also give them a better opportunity to recover, to get the majestic Oisin Mullin back up to speed in time but, most importantly, to just savour this win.

It was always going to be momentous whenever someone finally toppled Dublin, although you were starting to question for a while there if that would ever actually happen. It's history, it has rail-roaded the path of apathy, it's changed the conversation drastically and, let's face it, it was personal for Mayo.

It was a near-perfect win given the conditions and the context - and, do you know what; the fact the fans were back to witness this moment in time doesn't even make the checklist because of just how perfect the win was. Because, let's face it, they were always going to be there for it. It wasn't written any other way.

1. Did it without their talisman ✓

Losing the numbers from the most-prolific scorer in football history is an immediate handicap. If you take the heaviest scorer out of any team, it affects the flow and the mentality. It's hard to shake off an automatic state of always looking for the talisman, getting him the ball and that's your job done. It's difficult to adjust to the fact that almost every free in the scoring area suddenly isn't a gimme.

These things seep through a team bit by bit every game and they work through a changing room too as it gradually leaks confidence. A brittle changing room crumbles from a setback like that. They don't come back.

We're not talking about another player or couple of players stepping up to fill the six or seven points that Cillian O'Connor's void leaves. We're talking about a man who, in their most recent All-Ireland semi-final only last winter, scored 4-9 (four-nine - spelling it so no-one assumes it's a typo).

That Mayo were able to beat Dublin in championship football for the first time since 2012 without their main scoring threat, without a player like Oisin Mullin and with Aidan O'Shea being pulled off early, is incredible adversity.

2. Did it as 'the good guys' ✓

Dublin have had to listen to a lot of jibes down through the years. If you strip back all those arguments on the outside - the population, the money, you know the list - and put yourself in the boots of the players in the middle of it doing the endless slogs and just chasing their own dreams, you can sympathise with those individuals because regardless if everyone else is doing the same too, it doesn't change it for them that they've been busting their balls for years - and breaking records too; something usually celebrated in other sports just became a concern here.

But through all that noise, they were showing savage hunger of their own and an unbelievably admirable state of mind to come through battles of their own. And they were doing it playing gorgeous football. They were teaching the country a new way of attacking, a sensible way of setting up and a way of unleashing the most exciting players in the most dangerous areas. It was so good for a stage that the rest of the country rooting against Dublin maybe asked themselves at one point that classic German soldier's line; "wait, are we the baddies?"

But Saturday's football was so far away from those days it was almost criminal. It was primarily conservative - get into the lead and protect it by running the clock down. It was fearful and it was boring. And once they were in that frame of mind from the first half, they were never going to shake themselves from it. Teams are entitled to play whatever way they want but it's not a strategy that will have neutrals rooting for them and the clock being run down is a tactic seen far too often now. That Mayo were able to eat into the lead quicker than Dublin could eat into the clock felt like a victory for 'the right way'. If there is a right way.

3. Comeback, comeback, comeback ✓

Any good inspiring story worth its salt will require a comeback. The stage when the contest seems finished, the protagonist looks dead and buried, the point when people are writing them off. Lucky they didn't go home at half time after all, eh, Colm O'Rourke?

From seven points down, six at half time, but, more impressive than that, to spend 16 minutes getting the deficit back to three only for Dublin to quickly open it up again and have five points between them once more with just 11 minutes to play. For Mayo to reel them back in one more time was almost Dublin-like. Through those six years, one of the most ominous things about the capital outfit was every time you thought you'd killed them off, they'd keep coming back.

4. Once-maligned servant writes a new script to become the hero ✓

For Rob Hennelly to rescue his county with what was the last kick of the game from 45 metres out was almost poetry. He is a fine footballer who has had to live and relive his All-Ireland final mistake in 2016 when he was already under the spotlight for the change in goalkeepers for the replay and has been there many times since as the Clarke-Hennelly debate swung back and forward over the years.

To think of the mental and physical mud he would've had to crawl through to get back to that moment five years later and to think of the fortitude he must have deep in his bones to stand over a make or break kick and deliver like that.

Six months before the All-Ireland final in 2016, Cork U20 goalkeeper Anthony Casey was getting a hard time for a mistake he made himself. Rob Hennelly, not to know what was to come for him, tweeted these words:

"Today won't define him or his career by any means."

It's just heartening to see he lived by his own words.

5. Always-lauded hero turns back the clock ✓

Lee Keegan plugged himself back into the Matrix for this one and went to that place he can go to for Dublin games, where the laws of physics in his plane are still unknown to the rest of us. He was surging up the field, he was hitting bloody hard and he was ripping his way out of tackles. It was prime Lee Keegan stuff which is always blockbuster.

6. Survived a terrible referee performance ✓

You know when people take grave offence to any critical analysis of a GAA referee? You know when they say things like we wouldn't have games without them? Do these people care about the players? The fans? Do they care that teams and management teams are at training from October? Sacrificing most evenings in their week, big events, putting their lives on hold. Do they care that Gaelic football is the biggest sport in Ireland and those responsible for officiating it fairly shouldn't be treated like an injured player who is stepping in to help out at an under 10 blitz?

Do they care about the amount of funding and fundraising it takes to run any team, never mind a county outfit, and the amount of people involved to make that happen? Do they realise how many people, from young to old, a game of football affects? This is why we have referees' assessors, because their performance is important. It's why it's a privilege for referees to be picked for the biggest games, because it's based on their performance.

It's not like Dublin v Mayo in the All-Ireland football semi final only took place by the good grace of Conor Lane showing up and giving his time.

He's a referee at the top of the sport and he's done a hell of a lot of things right to get there. Nobody likes writing or saying bad things about anyone's performance, especially so close to home, but he missed a red card for John Small that he had a front row seat for, he ignored a black card for Davy Byrne and gave yellow for God knows what reason and he didn't play any added time over the injury time when the ball wasn't in play for nearly three minutes, because the players were arguing and pushing and he blew it up in what felt like nearly a huff.

If those decisions had changed the course of history, it's not good enough and it's definitely not fair.

7. Extra time for added effect ✓

Despite the game being blown up early, extra time really makes the drama complete though so maybe Lane just had the same idea.

8. Extra credit for Darren Coen ✓

Ah, things are just easy for Darren Coen. It's a joy watching him dismantle the game into its most simplistic form, get the ball and swing it between two posts. Kicking points isn't an issue for him. It's just something that comes naturally, that he doesn't understand why any of the rest of us would think it's a big deal.

9. A new gunslinger builds up the confidence to start firing off rounds for fun ✓

Tommy Conroy feeding off the big stage energy until he eventually got himself to a place where he was running through blue jerseys for the craic. Powering over men and kicking inspirational scores, turning to the crowd he had already brought to its collective feet and telling them in no uncertain terms, this is on.

10. Opposition icon sent to the stands in the closing minutes ✓

There's not a soul in the association that doesn't respect James McCarthy and everything he has brought to the game but there's no getting away from the fact that one defining feature of a big, big result is one of the big, big players from the favourites being sent off the field. As the last ball came high into Mayo box, McCarthy being black carded for wrestling was the personification of Dublin conceding defeat for the first time since 2014.

11. The man who started it all back on the tiller ✓

They say you should never go back. That it's never the same. The success can't be replicated. They said that until the moment James Horan stepped back into the Mayo job. A Division One title, two Connacht championships, a semi-final and now two All-Ireland finals in three years, James Horan's return has been ridiculously successful. And it's fitting that the man who started it all is back trying to finish it.

12. Took Sam Maguire back down the road with them

The one item not checked off the list but this game will stand on its own through time. The Donegal win in 2014 isn't tainted by what happened next. And whatever happens, this is the game that stopped Dublin in their tracks.

It's different with this Mayo team though. They have those blinkers faced firmly towards the big prize and if they were to do it 70 years on having beaten Galway, an apparently unbeatable Dublin team and perhaps the most successful county of all time if Kerry make it, it would be a near-perfect All-Ireland title.

But this was a near-perfect win as it was.