Why Mayo's win over Dublin ticks 11 out of 12 boxes in the Perfect-Game Checklist

Diarmuid O'Connor keeps the ball in play in the build up to a Mayo point during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final against Dublin and Mayo. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Diarmuid O'Connor keeps the ball in play in the build up to a Mayo point during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final against Dublin and Mayo. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Conan Doherty

The All-Ireland final being pushed out another week might pose problems for Mayo's rhythm, for their prep and for the nerves in the county having to dangle for four full weeks now.

It might also give them a better opportunity to recover, to get the majestic Oisin Mullin back up to speed in time but, most importantly, to just savour this win.

It was always going to be momentous whenever someone finally toppled Dublin, although you were starting to question for a while there if that would ever actually happen. It's history, it has rail-roaded the path of apathy, it's changed the conversation drastically and, let's face it, it was personal for Mayo.

