Why Mayo won't win the All-Ireland this year

Pat Spillane

Writing about sport in the Sunday World for close on three decades has been a roller-coaster ride. There have been some ups, but an awful lot of downs.

There have been death threats, loads of abuse – most of it verbal, though it did threaten to get physical more than once – and I've lost friends due to things I've written or said.

Then there are the endless questions – with one, in particular, topping the list. It's a simple question really: Will Mayo win the All-Ireland this year?

