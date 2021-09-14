| 19.3°C Dublin

Why Lee Keegan now stands alone as the greatest player without an All-Ireland medal

Roy Curtis

Lee Keegan has tasted defeat in six All-Ireland finals with Mayo. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Lee Keegan has tasted defeat in six All-Ireland finals with Mayo. Image credit: Sportsfile.

He turns 32 next month, the years bringing him ever closer to a title that is at once a glowing compliment and the worst kind of curse.

Should his football reel run to the credits without the ultimate prize, Lee Keegan will be remembered as the greatest player never to win an All-Ireland.

It would be a legitimate if hugely unwanted legacy for a former Footballer of the Year who in seven (including the 2016 replay) All-Ireland final appearances has invariably invaded the critical exchanges.

