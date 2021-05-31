Why Kerry have a real chance of knocking the Dubs off their perch and winning the All-Ireland this year

I HAVE been involved in sports punditry for over 30 years.

By its nature, it’s subjective; everybody has an opinion. Mine are evidence-based, whereas others pluck their sound bites from thin air. Punditry has evolved over the years – though I’m not convinced the changes have been for the better.

Much of it is now formula driven, it’s scripted and lacks passion.

Interestingly, the biggest audience for Sky’s Monday Night Football show this season was for a highly emotive debate between Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher about the ill-fated European Super league. Food for thought, perhaps.

All this takes me in a roundabout way to last Sunday’s Kerry versus Dublin clash. There are so now so many platforms for all the so-called analysts/pundits to air their views that it is virtually impossible to avoid them.

I was amused about the deep-dive analysis they engaged in after the Kerry v Galway game. All agreed they had witnessed a different Kerry GAA animal in 2021. You may have noticed I didn’t do any analysis of the game. Why?

In football terms it was a non-event. Galway didn’t turn up; they threw in the towel early on. So, we didn’t witness a genuine sporting contest.

I wrote last Sunday that by mid-afternoon I would be in a better position to analyse how Kerry were shaping up this year. Here’s my verdict, which contains a mixture of good and bad news for the Kerry fans.

Let’s first reflect on the good news.

Kerry’s second-half performance was damn good. They came from seven points down, and outscored Dublin 1-9 to 1-2 in the last half hour.

The transformation came about because Kerry stopped sitting back and admiring the Dubs. Instead, they tore into them and got under their skin. The defence tightened up – conceding just three points from play – and replacements Adrian Spillane, Tommy Walsh and Stephen O’Brien all made telling contributions.

Diarmuid O’Connor showed he can deliver at midfield, and they had a definite edge in fitness in the closing stages.

On the other hand, the weak links Dublin exposed in the first half will haunt Kerry fans for the rest of the summer.

They were nervous and appeared to be spooked by the sight of the Dublin jersey in the first half. Instead of continuing all the good habits we had seen against Galway, they reverted to type – lateral hand-passing, funnelling back and not kicking the ball often enough.

Achilles

Looking back on my notes I didn’t write a single thing under the heading positives for Kerry in the first half.

Once again, their defensive play was their Achilles heel.

In the first half they stood off their opponents, they were weak in the tackle, with no sustained pressure being applied to the Dublin ball-carriers. The fact that Kerry’s first yellow card didn’t arrive until the 52nd minute sums up their lack of physicality up to that point.

Too often they engaged in ball watching; they failed to track the Dublin runners and they struggled to cope with the physicality of their opponents.

In terms of their physique, Paul Murphy, Brian Ó Beaglaoich, and Gavin White are not big units. But the underlying cause of their defensive malfunction was their decision to go zonally, both when they pressed on Dublin’s kick-outs and then when they defended.

At one end of the field Dublin overcame Kerry’s zonal press on the kick-outs by simply hitting the ball to a loose player along the sideline. The issue with Kerry’s zonal defence was the absence of leadership and direction. Nobody was in charge.

True, Kerry had plenty of bodies back but too many of them are just standing around – they weren’t proactive, and they again failed to block the central channels.

The move which led to Con O’Callaghan’s first goal has been repeatedly used by Dublin. It comes from basketball and is called the ‘back-door cut.’ Yet Kerry were caught out by it on Sunday.

Peter Keane opted to dispense with the services of defensive coach Donie Buckley early last year. But his fate and that of his team now depend on whether they can sort out their defensive issues this summer.

The other negative news from the game is that neither David Moran nor Paul Geaney have the legs to go toe-to-toe for 70-plus minutes against the Dubs, while creating and scoring goals remains an issue.

Kerry needed the win. They last beat the Dubs in the 2019 league. Since then they have had three draws and one loss against them. Don’t forget Dublin fielded an understrength side, which was well short on match fitness.

Kerry needed the win to send out the message that they’re a different animal now. But they failed in that mission.

So, the suspicion remains this group of Kerry players are still burdened by mental baggage arising from a failure to beat the Dubs since 2019.

As for Dublin, they drew playing okay. I said last year they were vulnerable, and I haven’t changed my view. Last season none of their opponents were good enough to exploit this vulnerability. It remains to be seen if this will be the case again in 2021. But all the signs are they have passed their peak.

Granted they looked exceptional going forward against Roscommon, converting 23 out of 28 shots. But it was a different story in Thurles. In the first half they converted nine from 20 chances. Overall, they left four goalscoring chances behind them, and managed just 0-3 from play in the second half.

It was most un-Dublin-like to show signs of buckling and a lack of composure in the final quarter when under pressure. Kerry have a lot of improving to do but as they say down here ‘yerra where there’s life, there’s hope’.