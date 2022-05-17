| 11.4°C Dublin

Why Kerry have a lot more to do to reclaim Sam - and a few home truths for delusional Cork fans

Pat Spillane

Graham O&rsquo;Sullivan of Kerry in action against Ian Maguire of Cork during the Munster SFC semi-final at Páirc Ui Rinn in Cork. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

I always have my ‘BS’ detector turned up to full when I know I will be bumping into GAA aficionados.

I encountered several of them in the Gaelic Grounds last Sunday week – all from Cork. They couldn’t wait to tell me how the Rebels had given Kerry a big fright in Páirc Uí Rinn the previous evening.

