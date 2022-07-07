Why Jack O’Connor is back: His driving Kerry ambition and a must-win date with the Dubs

Three opinions from three men who have soldiered with Jack O’Connor through glorious highs and some gut-wrenching lows …

Ger O’Keeffe was a Kerry selector for the All-Ireland wins of 2004, ’06 and ’09. He identifies O’Connor’s ability to “read situations on his feet, during the course of a game. To see what’s developing and be able to make decisions.”

Tom Cribbin was a Kildare selector in 2020 and ’21. “If you worked with Jack, you knew how good he was,” he says. “He is in some ways a small bit old-fashioned but, my God, to judge a footballer . . . looking at him for 15 minutes, not waiting months to realise if this fella is good enough or not. He’s an incredible judge.”

Last word to one of his ex-Kerry players. “Jack has this thick, raw stubbornness,” he says, by way of praise rather than criticism. “He doesn’t care how he wins a game – and he doesn’t care who he p***es off to win.”

To win games, in short, like Sunday.

Dublin in Croke Park. An All-Ireland final place up for grabs. Two heavyweights, only one survivor.

* * * * *

For seven consecutive seasons, Kerry have flirted with Sam, skirted with disaster, and ultimately paid the price for doing too much of the latter.

There was only one thing for it: send an SOS to St Finian’s Bay.

Jack O’Connor’s return caused ructions in two different counties for very different reasons last autumn.

Peter Keane wasn’t happy. Kildare fans felt like jilted lovers. Kerry GAA chiefs were outraged that cynical folk added two and two and got five.

Ultimately, though, it doesn’t really matter that O’Connor left Kildare because he was burned out by all the travelling or because he was infatuated by thoughts of a third coming.

Expand Close Jack down the line: "The pressure of the game and the challenge doesn’t cost Jack (O'Connor) a thought. He doesn’t leave any stone unturned." Photo: Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jack down the line: "The pressure of the game and the challenge doesn’t cost Jack (O'Connor) a thought. He doesn’t leave any stone unturned." Photo: Sportsfile

“Of course, there is an allure there,” he told the Irish Examiner football podcast, at a time when he was still officially Kildare manager. “Who doesn’t want to coach Man United?”

A week later he had stepped down. Later that September he was hand-picked by the county board kingmakers, and by early October he was officially ratified. Jack was back.

His Manchester United metaphor was apt in more ways than he probably meant. The parallels between Fitzgerald Stadium and Old Trafford extend beyond the magnetic draw of managing the biggest club/county out there.

United haven’t won the Premier League since 2013; Kerry haven’t lifted Sam Maguire since 2014.

The Munster landscape had altered dramatically since O’Connor’s second spell: the shock-and-awe loss to Cork in 2020 was such an outlier that Kerry won last year’s rematch by a record 22 points. For the man who masterminded three of Kerry’s last five All-Ireland triumphs, this is the only benchmark that matters.

The rap sheet cites Kerry’s continuing failure to major despite five All-Ireland minor titles on the spin (from 2014 to ’18). O’Connor was in charge for the first two of that five-in-a-row; can he be the one to deliver the final push for the generation of Clifford, O’Shea, White, O’Sullivan et al?

Kerry’s last senior triumph, against Donegal, was of the winning ugly variety. Even green-and-gold purists might take that now. Post-2014, Kerry’s most significant victory came against Tyrone in the 2019 semi-final.

Tyrone had reached the previous year’s final and actually led Kerry until the 55th minute, before Peter Keane’s men found a way.

The subsequent drawn All-Ireland final, against 14 Dubs, was the one that got away. Now Kerry’s decorated former minors are three years older, wiser and still waiting. Are they better than 2019? Are Dublin worse?

* * * * *

It’s clear, not just from his backroom inclusion of Paddy Tally, that O’Connor identified defence as Kerry’s Achilles heel. The three goals conceded in last year’s semi-final was not the only chink exposed by Tyrone, but it was by far the most damaging.

Now consider this: in 14 McGrath Cup, league and SFC ties this year, they have coughed up two goals, one of those a Monaghan penalty. They’d already reached the Division 1 final before their only defeat and highest concession – 1-15 against Tyrone.

So far, so frugal. The only caveat is that Kerry’s attack hasn’t displayed the same swashbuckling brio that illuminated their form graph last year until it all went pear-shaped.

Speak to Ger O’Keeffe and Tom Cribbin, and it’s clear that both men believe O’Connor is the right man to fix Kerry’s weaknesses.

O’Keeffe cites the meticulousness of his preparation. Cribbin highlights his calmness on the line. “He’s very good at seeing things happen as they’re unfolding,” the Kildare man says, “and fixing problems quite quickly before it’s a major problem on the pitch. He’s just so experienced.”

Coincidence or otherwise, O’Connor’s previous appointments came in the soul-searching wake of defeat to Tyrone – in 2003 and 2008. Each time he delivered in year one. Now Tyrone have done it again; can Jack?

“Last year, Kerry kind of lost their way,” O’Keeffe reckons. “The defects that Kerry had shouldn’t materialise this time, so they’re likely to be a team that will be well prepared – like all teams sent out by Jack, particularly at the latter end of the season.”

Cribbin has no doubt that the eight-hour round-trip from south Kerry was a big factor in O’Connor’s Kildare exit. “I knew the toll it was taking on his body,” he reveals.

“There was an odd night I had to make him stay up . . . he wanted to go back home because he just loved home that much. And you could see how fatigued he was from the driving.”

But when the opportunity to manage his own county resurfaced, “to a football manager, that’s winning the Lotto. Jack didn’t jump on anyone. The winning lottery numbers came up in front of him, and he took them.”

And now it boils down to this: 70 minutes against a rival not beaten since O’Connor’s ’09 underdogs lay waste to Pat Gilroy’s startled earwigs … and then, he hopes, 70 more must-win minutes. Long-term plans can wait because, well, Kerry have grown impatient of waiting.

“He won’t lose ten seconds’ sleep the night before the match – that’s how calm he is,” Cribbin stresses. “The night after the match, replaying everything in his head, even when he wins, is when he doesn’t sleep.

“So, the pressure of the game and the challenge doesn’t cost him a thought. He doesn’t leave any stone unturned, so he knows there’s no more he can do. So, I’m not codding you, that’s actually when he looks his freshest and he looks his best, the morning of a match.

“He seems to thrive on it, absolutely thrive on it.”