Why Jack O’Connor is back: His driving Kerry ambition and a must-win date with the Dubs

The Kingdom have flattered since 2014 but can proven winner finish the job once again?

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor Expand

Frank Roche Email

Three opinions from three men who have soldiered with Jack O’Connor through glorious highs and some gut-wrenching lows …

Ger O’Keeffe was a Kerry selector for the All-Ireland wins of 2004, ’06 and ’09. He identifies O’Connor’s ability to “read situations on his feet, during the course of a game. To see what’s developing and be able to make decisions.”

