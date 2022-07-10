| 20.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Why I think Kerry will beat Dublin today and win the All-Ireland

Pat Spillane

David Clifford is the key man for Kerry. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Close

David Clifford is the key man for Kerry. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

David Clifford is the key man for Kerry. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

David Clifford is the key man for Kerry. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

KERRY versus Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-final in front of a near full house in Croke Park.

This is the biggest day and the biggest game so far in the 2022 championship.

Most Watched

Privacy