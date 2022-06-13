| 16°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Why I am a better GAA man since my son joined Sligo

Pat Spillane

Pat Spillane of Sligo in action against David Bruen of Leitrim Expand

Close

Pat Spillane of Sligo in action against David Bruen of Leitrim

Pat Spillane of Sligo in action against David Bruen of Leitrim

Pat Spillane of Sligo in action against David Bruen of Leitrim

I will begin with a confession.

Until my son joined the Sligo football panel this year I didn’t take much notice of what happened in the lower divisions of the Allianz Football League.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy