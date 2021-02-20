| 8.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Why Dublin's rivals don't want the all-conquering capital to be defunded

Colm Keys

Most chairpersons feel they must first look within before attempting to bridge the gap with football champions

Dublin players celebrate with the Sam Maguire Cup following the 2020 Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Dublin players celebrate with the Sam Maguire Cup following the 2020 Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Dublin players celebrate with the Sam Maguire Cup following the 2020 Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Dublin players celebrate with the Sam Maguire Cup following the 2020 Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Earlier this week the GAA had to correct an overlay error in the table that outlines the financial allocations to counties and provinces under basic distribution, competitive distribution, team expenses, coaching and games development and administrative grants.

The table spells out who gets what and how much and has been a source of much commentary in recent years, particularly the coaching and games development column, as the dominance of Dublin grows and the contribution under this heading remains so much higher there than every other county, commensurate with population.

The error saw the team and player expenses column from 2019 restated again in the 2020 table. The initial table showed that Dublin received just €86,990 but it was picked up on and amended to show €745,695 for coaching and games development, a considerable drop from around €1.3m in 2019.

Most Watched

Privacy