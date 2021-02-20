Why Dublin's rivals don't want the all-conquering capital to be defunded

Earlier this week the GAA had to correct an overlay error in the table that outlines the financial allocations to counties and provinces under basic distribution, competitive distribution, team expenses, coaching and games development and administrative grants.

The table spells out who gets what and how much and has been a source of much commentary in recent years, particularly the coaching and games development column, as the dominance of Dublin grows and the contribution under this heading remains so much higher there than every other county, commensurate with population.

The error saw the team and player expenses column from 2019 restated again in the 2020 table. The initial table showed that Dublin received just €86,990 but it was picked up on and amended to show €745,695 for coaching and games development, a considerable drop from around €1.3m in 2019.

But then Covid forced every payment to take a cut and with the revision, it emerged that Dublin were actually in receipt of a greater percentage of the overall amount devoted centrally to coaching and games development than 2019, almost 20pc of the €3,781,431 overall total compared to 12pc of €11,621,353 the previous year.

It has not been stated policy to strip back Dublin’s funding under this heading but it has been happening anyway, falling from a high of €1,638,000 in 2009.

When the East Leinster project was conceived in the middle of the last decade to increase the number of full-time coaches in Meath, Kildare, Louth and Wicklow, now extended to Wexford, some €200,000 was sliced off Dublin’s figures from the central pot and redistributed elsewhere. The current GAA president John Horan was Leinster GAA chairman at the time.

But Dublin’s percentage rise at a time when it is such a focus is an unwelcome contradiction for the GAA, whatever the explanation.

Dublin’s thumping defeat of Meath, their nearest rivals on the province’s football roll of honour, in last year’s Leinster final prompted the former Westmeath footballer John Connellan to write a letter, making a strong case for action on the basis that Leinster football wasn’t dying but already dead.

Connellan’s basic argument was that Dublin, and many of its clubs, had become largely self-sufficient through large membership revenue and more ready-made corporate alliances that would be natural for a capital city.

The funding the GAA provided to them consequently was “disproportionate” and needed to be addressed, he suggested.

Within a few weeks, having been contacted by other “concerned” GAA people, Connellan launched a campaign to seek change, focusing on the coaching and games development grants and how they should be distributed per registered member within a five per cent variance each year.

This, Connellan and others believe, will redress the imbalance, and help towns like his own, Athlone, where he says there is a struggle to field teams at minor level despite a 22,000 population.

The answer, he feels, is staring the GAA in the face and their motion for change in the distribution mechanism, which they intend to submit for Congress next year, should be like “pushing an open door”.

But that would not appear to be the case, at least not among county chairpersons surveyed by the Irish Independent and independent.ie over the last two weeks on a wide range of topics. Very often, these men and women are the GAA’s weather vanes for potential change, gauging the mood of their own boards.

If the amount of money being poured into Dublin GAA for coaching and games development is a great concern among the GAA membership, it is not reflected among those who head the constituent county boards. The vast majority believe that Dublin should continue to be funded in line with current levels because their personnel and infrastructure is already in place and it wouldn’t be right to ‘punish’ them.

Instead, 60pc of those who responded would rather the GAA increase money for coaching and games development for other counties without dipping into Dublin’s €1.3m. That follows the line delivered by the current Leinster chairman Pat Teehan to the province’s annual convention earlier this year.

But in a week when the GAA announced losses at central, provincial and county level of €34m that will be difficult to manage in the coming years as they seek to catch up in many areas.

We asked two questions, one focusing on the requirements to bridge the gap, if possible, with Dublin in football and secondly, and more directly, if funding should be cut.

Answers came in a variety of ways but by any analysis, only the chairs of Offaly, Leitrim, Meath, Down and Westmeath could be construed as seeking such change. All were keen to stress that any view was not ‘anti-Dublin’ and respect for their success was high. But the GAA operates on a county-by-county basis and that leads to natural barriers, based on geography and population, that require different approaches.

Westmeath’s Frank Mescal indicated his county would support “partial redistribution” of Dublin’s current funding, while Down’s Jack Devaney acknowledged that reducing Dublin’s money “needs to be considered”.

“We can’t simply distribute coaching and games and other funding in the same way as we have been,” he said.

Meath’s John Kavanagh saw merit to “redirect some of the funding and allocate it to counties not only in area of games development but also in areas of specific expertise, such as commercial, marketing and administration”.

Both Leitrim’s Enda Stenson and Offaly’s Michael Duignan were even more certain that redistribution of some of Dublin’s financial support for coaching and games development had to happen, based on better means for self-sufficiency in Dublin.

“There’s no doubt about it,” said Duignan. “I don’t know anybody that’s arguing about the investment in Dublin GAA when it was made but they don’t need it any longer as far as I’m concerned.

“They have a huge model there now, they have a huge ability to raise money for sponsorship and resources, they have way more staff than anyone else. There are clubs in Dublin – not all clubs as I know there are clubs struggling financially as well – doing really well.”

Stenson said they would like to double their number of coaches, currently at two, but added most of their units are so small they couldn’t half-fund them as per the Dublin and east Leinster model where the financial outlay is shared with the province or, in Dublin's case, Croke Park.

Up to seven county chairs support some form of review, not just around coaching and games development funding but financial support in general that incorporates inter-county team preparations. Into this category, we placed Kerry, Mayo, Donegal, Wexford, Galway, Roscommon and Longford whose chairman Albert Cooney suggested funding could be linked to ability to generate sponsorship.

Others suggesting pooling sponsorship resources as a means of equalisation. In 2019, Dublin took in over €2m in commercial revenue, down to €1.3m this year but still well ahead of every other county, again an issue of scale.

Jim Bolger was a presidential candidate in last year’s election won by Larry McCarthy and having been Leinster GAA chairman for three years he’s now back at the helm in Carlow.

He is one of those who casts doubt on defunding Dublin, questioning the difference taking €1m off Dublin and redistributing it to the rest would make.

“Equalisation and means-testing have been mentioned but back to the numbers again and where you have big numbers you also need big resources,” he said.

Significantly, while some did reference ‘splitting the capital’ none were in favour and those who did reference it in passing were adamant that it shouldn’t happen. The general consensus was ‘we need to do more ourselves before we look to anyone else’.