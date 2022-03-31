Why Cork have no grounds for complaint in Munster venue row

In less than a month’s time, Páirc Uí Chaoimh will be rocking to the sound of Ed Sheeran instead of whizzing sliotars and size-five O’Neills.

As folk pop’s answer to the Ginger Pele getting stuck into I Don’t Want Your Money, you can only imagine what some of the natives will make of the message he imparts.

“I used to be around more,

but I was strapped for cash

And that’s not attractive,

workin’ my ass off

Tryna make a success

outta myself, I guess

I couldn’t be more present,

but I was in a mess”

Those words belong to Ed. They might, just as conceivably, have been written for Cork GAA’s occasional home from home, Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

This week’s breaking news – that Cork footballers’ next home game will be in, wait for it, Killarney – may strike some diehard Leesiders as a sick Kerry joke. Perhaps; it does seem rather surreal, especially coming just over five weeks out from their Munster SFC semi-final.

Those same outraged Rebels may complain that this grubby affair is further proof that filthy lucre is running the greatest amateur (sic) association in the world. On that score they’d be, well, bang on the money.

The reason it’s all about hard cash is only partly because the Munster Council is desperate to maximise income streams after two years of Covid hell. This story has far more to do with Cork’s financial woes.

In fact, it wouldn’t even be a story but for the pristine, palatial debt mountain that is Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Back in February 2020, the annual report of GAA director-general Tom Ryan revealed current debts linked to the stadium stood at €31.5 million – but the underlying long-term debt was likely to be around €20 million after the sale of assets and resolution of other negotiations.

It would take lots of full-house Munster SFC showdowns to pay off 20 million. And quite a few concerts too.

This brings us to the kernel of this conundrum. The reason Cork GAA wanted Páirc Uí Rinn to stage Cork/Kerry is because Páirc Uí Chaoimh was hosting Ed Sheeran – over two nights, on April 28-29 – and the pitch would never have recovered, from all those pounding sneakers, by throw-in time on Saturday, May 7.

Munster originally fixed the game for Cork’s bijou second home in the expectation that Páirc Uí Rinn would hold 15,000 spectators. After an independent health and safety inspection, this was reduced to 9,200 – but even if all the required works were completed on time, the maximum achievable capacity would have been 11,000.

Given the contrasting league form graphs of Cork and Kerry, and the fact that a record 22 points separated these once-implacable foes in last year’s Munster final, you might plausibly argue that you’d be doing well to even get 11,000 this year.

In Cork perhaps, but not Killarney. Moreover, Munster chiefs point out that the last three Cork/Kerry Munster SFC games at ‘the Páirc’, pre-Covid, averaged over 22,000.

By the same token, we have genuine sympathy for Keith Ricken, Cork’s football manager, who in his first season has been asked to conquer Kilimanjaro … only to be told, just over five weeks before throw-in, sorry, we meant Everest.

Ultimately, however, this fixture mess is on Cork, not Munster. They don’t have a suitable venue to stage such a major fixture – and all because their actual home is needed for non-GAA, debt-slashing purposes.

Remember, Cork hurlers have already been compelled to move one of their Munster SHC round-robin ‘home’ fixtures, with Clare on May 1, to Thurles. Thanks again, Ed.

But what’s the difference, you may ask, between Páirc Uí Rinn and Walsh Park? The latter is a similarly sized and equally ‘quaint’ ground, yet Munster has no issue with it hosting Waterford’s two home fixtures in the provincial SHC round-robin.

There are two differences, in fact. The first is more subtle: Waterford/Tipp and Waterford/Cork are group fixtures as opposed to a championship semi-final. Far more significantly, Walsh Park – warts and all – is the home of Waterford GAA.

Páirc Uí Rinn is a second county ground, one that can cater for most league games and some lower-profile championship ties. But not Cork/Kerry?

Even though Parnell Park is Dublin’s official home, you could draw a parallel with Croke Park being closed for a concert clashing with a Dublin/Meath Leinster semi-final. You wouldn’t play it in Donnycarney.

And don’t say Newbridge either. You’d find the next best option: probably Portlaoise.

Last word, aptly enough, goes to our songwriting hero who, in I Don’t Want Your Money, tells us: “There ain’t no diamonds, silver or gold that can replace a man’s love in a home.”

Which is all very well if your home hasn’t been leased out to Ed.